Mississippi State releases official depth chart for Week 14

The Bulldogs have one last chance to reach bowl eligibility and has to do it against its archrival in the midst of a historic season.

Mississippi State Quarterback Kamario Taylor (#1) during the game between the Missouri Tigers and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium Stadium in Columbia, MO.
Mississippi State Quarterback Kamario Taylor (#1) during the game between the Missouri Tigers and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium Stadium in Columbia, MO. / Mississippi State Bulldogs
If bye weeks before an important game can have winners and losers, Mississippi State won its bye week against Ole Miss.

The Rebels (10-1, 6-1 SEC) are already in a historic season and is one win away from making this season truly magical. But that was rarely discussed last week as the rumors and speculation about Lane Kiffin's coaching future reached its peak.

Kiffin's decision has been the most talked about thing in college football since last Saturday's games were largely boring.

Mississippi State may not have even been mentioned last week beyond it being a participant in the Battle for the Golden Egg.

The distraction facing the Rebels could be to Mississippi State's benefit, who has a lot to play for Friday.

"For me, this year there's a ton to play for, getting bowl eligible," Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby said on Sunday. "But the rivalry part of it is, again, our fan base, our community, our university, our program, understanding that there's a lot that goes into this. And for a calendar year, understanding the momentum it gives us the ability to create from a recruiting standpoint, I think is a huge thing. And those are the things that we're constantly looking at, talking about and understanding, man, find a way to be 1-0 this Friday. And it's going to mean a lot to our program, our university, and community."

Here's the official depth chart for Mississippi State in its regular season finale.

Mississippi State Official Depth Chart: Week 12

Mississippi State official depth chart vs. Ole Miss
Mississippi State official depth chart vs. Ole Miss / Mississippi State Athletics

Offense

Quarterback

Blake Shapen
Luke Kromenhoek or Kamario Taylor

Running Back

Davon Booth or Fluff Bothwell
Xavier Gayten

Wide Receiver

Brenen Thompson
Markus Allen
Jaron Glover or Cam Thompson

Wide Receiver

Jordan Mosley
Ayden Williams or Sanfrisco Magee

Slot Receiver

Anthony Evans III
Ricky Johnson

Tight End

Seydou Traore
Cam Ball or Sam West or Max Reese

Left Tackle

Jayvin Q. James or Jimothy Lewis Jr.

Left Guard

Jacoby Jackson or Luke Work

Center

Canon Boone or Brennan Smith
Koby Keenum

Right Guard

Zack Owens or Trevor Mayberry

Right Tackle

Albert Reese IV
Jakheem Shumpert-Perkins

Defense

Defensive Tackle

Kedrick Bingley-Jones
DJ Reed or Ray Thomas

Nose Tackle

Jaray Bledsoe
Kalvin Dinkins or Jamil Burroughs

Defensive End

Deonte Anderson or Trevion Williams or Red Hibbler or Joesph Head

Jack

Branden Jenning or Malick Sylla
Nevaeh Sanders

Mike

Nic Mitchell
Jalen Smith or Fatt Forest

Dime

Zakari Tillman or Derion Gullette
Tyler Lockhart

Sam

Isaac Smith
Tony Mitchell

Cornerback

Kelley Jones or Jayven Williams
Elijah Cannon or Kyle Johnson

Cornerback

Jett Jefferson or DeAgo Brumfield
Dwight Lewis

Safety

Brylan Lanier or Jahron Manning
Tanner Johnson

Safety

Hunter Washington or Jahron Manning
Cyrus Reyes

Specialists

Punter

Ethan Pulliam or Nathan Tiyce

Kicker

Kyle Ferrie
Marlon Hauck

Long Snapper

Ethan Myers
Kallen Cosper

Punt Returner

Brenen Thompson or Anthony Evans III

Kick Returner

Davon Booth
Brenen Thompson or Anthony Evans III

