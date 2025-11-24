Mississippi State releases official depth chart for Week 14
If bye weeks before an important game can have winners and losers, Mississippi State won its bye week against Ole Miss.
The Rebels (10-1, 6-1 SEC) are already in a historic season and is one win away from making this season truly magical. But that was rarely discussed last week as the rumors and speculation about Lane Kiffin's coaching future reached its peak.
Kiffin's decision has been the most talked about thing in college football since last Saturday's games were largely boring.
Mississippi State may not have even been mentioned last week beyond it being a participant in the Battle for the Golden Egg.
The distraction facing the Rebels could be to Mississippi State's benefit, who has a lot to play for Friday.
"For me, this year there's a ton to play for, getting bowl eligible," Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby said on Sunday. "But the rivalry part of it is, again, our fan base, our community, our university, our program, understanding that there's a lot that goes into this. And for a calendar year, understanding the momentum it gives us the ability to create from a recruiting standpoint, I think is a huge thing. And those are the things that we're constantly looking at, talking about and understanding, man, find a way to be 1-0 this Friday. And it's going to mean a lot to our program, our university, and community."
Here's the official depth chart for Mississippi State in its regular season finale.
Mississippi State Official Depth Chart: Week 12
Offense
Quarterback
Blake Shapen
Luke Kromenhoek or Kamario Taylor
Running Back
Davon Booth or Fluff Bothwell
Xavier Gayten
Wide Receiver
Brenen Thompson
Markus Allen
Jaron Glover or Cam Thompson
Wide Receiver
Jordan Mosley
Ayden Williams or Sanfrisco Magee
Slot Receiver
Anthony Evans III
Ricky Johnson
Tight End
Seydou Traore
Cam Ball or Sam West or Max Reese
Left Tackle
Jayvin Q. James or Jimothy Lewis Jr.
Left Guard
Jacoby Jackson or Luke Work
Center
Canon Boone or Brennan Smith
Koby Keenum
Right Guard
Zack Owens or Trevor Mayberry
Right Tackle
Albert Reese IV
Jakheem Shumpert-Perkins
Defense
Defensive Tackle
Kedrick Bingley-Jones
DJ Reed or Ray Thomas
Nose Tackle
Jaray Bledsoe
Kalvin Dinkins or Jamil Burroughs
Defensive End
Deonte Anderson or Trevion Williams or Red Hibbler or Joesph Head
Jack
Branden Jenning or Malick Sylla
Nevaeh Sanders
Mike
Nic Mitchell
Jalen Smith or Fatt Forest
Dime
Zakari Tillman or Derion Gullette
Tyler Lockhart
Sam
Isaac Smith
Tony Mitchell
Cornerback
Kelley Jones or Jayven Williams
Elijah Cannon or Kyle Johnson
Cornerback
Jett Jefferson or DeAgo Brumfield
Dwight Lewis
Safety
Brylan Lanier or Jahron Manning
Tanner Johnson
Safety
Hunter Washington or Jahron Manning
Cyrus Reyes
Specialists
Punter
Ethan Pulliam or Nathan Tiyce
Kicker
Kyle Ferrie
Marlon Hauck
Long Snapper
Ethan Myers
Kallen Cosper
Punt Returner
Brenen Thompson or Anthony Evans III
Kick Returner
Davon Booth
Brenen Thompson or Anthony Evans III