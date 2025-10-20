Mississippi State releases official depth chart for week nine
Mississippi State fans wanting to see a major change as a result of the outcome of Saturday's loss to Florida will be disappointed looking at the depth chart.
There are no significant changes in the official Mississippi State depth chart released Monday evening. So, anyone hoping for a change at quarterback will be disappointed (but shouldn't be surprised because it's not going to happen).
However, we do know one player listed in the depth chart that will miss some time in Saturday's game against Texas is dime linebacker Zakari Tillman.
Tillman was flagged for a targeting penalty and will have to sit out the first half of this week's game as a result. The penalty did prove costly because it extended Florida's drive that ended with a field goal.
"There's great frustration in that moment because we're off the field, they never kick the field goal," Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby said on Monday. "I think that the only thing that is fortunate for there is that we've had two other Dimes play a ton of football with Tyler (Lockhart) and (Derion Gullette)."
Tillman has been a great player for the Bulldogs this season. He's seventh on the team with 28 tackles, three tackles for a loss, one sack, a quarterback hit and one interception. While, Gullette and Lockhart each have 20 tackles this season.
Mississippi State Official Depth Chart: Week 9
Offense
Quarterback
Blake Shapen
Luke Kromenhoek or Kamario Taylor
Running Back
Davon Booth or Fluff Bothwell
Xavier Gayten
Wide Receiver
Brenen Thompson
Markus Allen
Jaron Glover or Cam Thompson
Wide Receiver
Jordan Mosley
Ayden Williams or Sanfrisco Magee
Slot Receiver
Anthony Evans III
Ricky Johnson
Tight End
Seydou Traore
Cam Ball or Sam West or Max Reese
Left Tackle
Jayvin James or Jimothy Lewis Jr.
Left Guard
Jacoby Jackson or Luke Work
Center
Canon Boone or Brennan Smith
Koby Keenum
Right Guard
Zack Owens or Trevor Mayberry
Right Tackle
Albert Reese IV
Jakheem Shumpert-Perkins
Defense
Defensive Tackle
Kedricky Bingley-Jones
DJ Reed or Ashun Shepphard
Nose Tackle
Jaray Bledsoe
Kalvin Dinkins or Jamil Burroughs
Defensive End
Deonte Anderson or Trevion Williams or Red Hibbler or Joesph Head
Jack
Branden Jenning or Malick Sylla
Nevaeh Sanders
Mike
Nic Mitchell
Jalen Smith or Fatt Forest
Dime
Zakari Tillman or Derion Gullette
Tyler Lockhart
Sam
Isaac Smith
Tony Mitchell
Cornerback
Kelley Jones or Jayven Williams
Elijah Cannon or Kyle Johnson
Cornerback
Jett Jefferson or DeAgo Brumfield
Dwight Lewis
Safety
Brylan Lanier or Jahron Manning
Tanner Johnson
Safety
Hunter Washington or Jahron Manning
Cyrus Reyes
Specialists
Punter
Ethan Pulliam or Nathan Tiyce
Kicker
Kyle Ferrie
Marlon Hauck
Long Snapper
Ethan Myers
Kallen Cosper
Punt Returner
Brenen Thompson or Anthony Evans III
Kick Returner
Davon Booth
Brenen Thompson or Anthony Evans III