Cowbell Corner

Mississippi State releases official depth chart for week nine

The Bulldogs aren't telegraphing any major changes to its personnel with its official depth chart for this week's game against No. 22 Texas.

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State Bulldogs tight end Seydou Traore (8) gestures towards the crowd after a touchdown against the Florida Gators during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.
Mississippi State Bulldogs tight end Seydou Traore (8) gestures towards the crowd after a touchdown against the Florida Gators during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
In this story:

Mississippi State fans wanting to see a major change as a result of the outcome of Saturday's loss to Florida will be disappointed looking at the depth chart.

There are no significant changes in the official Mississippi State depth chart released Monday evening. So, anyone hoping for a change at quarterback will be disappointed (but shouldn't be surprised because it's not going to happen).

However, we do know one player listed in the depth chart that will miss some time in Saturday's game against Texas is dime linebacker Zakari Tillman.

Tillman was flagged for a targeting penalty and will have to sit out the first half of this week's game as a result. The penalty did prove costly because it extended Florida's drive that ended with a field goal.

"There's great frustration in that moment because we're off the field, they never kick the field goal," Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby said on Monday. "I think that the only thing that is fortunate for there is that we've had two other Dimes play a ton of football with Tyler (Lockhart) and (Derion Gullette)."

Tillman has been a great player for the Bulldogs this season. He's seventh on the team with 28 tackles, three tackles for a loss, one sack, a quarterback hit and one interception. While, Gullette and Lockhart each have 20 tackles this season.

Mississippi State Official Depth Chart: Week 9

Week 9 Depth Chart vs. No. 22 Texas
Week 9 Depth Chart vs. No. 22 Texas / Mississippi State Athletics

Offense

Quarterback

Blake Shapen
Luke Kromenhoek or Kamario Taylor

Running Back

Davon Booth or Fluff Bothwell
Xavier Gayten

Wide Receiver

Brenen Thompson
Markus Allen
Jaron Glover or Cam Thompson

Wide Receiver

Jordan Mosley
Ayden Williams or Sanfrisco Magee

Slot Receiver

Anthony Evans III
Ricky Johnson

Tight End

Seydou Traore
Cam Ball or Sam West or Max Reese

Left Tackle

Jayvin James or Jimothy Lewis Jr.

Left Guard

Jacoby Jackson or Luke Work

Center

Canon Boone or Brennan Smith
Koby Keenum

Right Guard

Zack Owens or Trevor Mayberry

Right Tackle

Albert Reese IV
Jakheem Shumpert-Perkins

Defense

Defensive Tackle

Kedricky Bingley-Jones
DJ Reed or Ashun Shepphard

Nose Tackle

Jaray Bledsoe
Kalvin Dinkins or Jamil Burroughs

Defensive End

Deonte Anderson or Trevion Williams or Red Hibbler or Joesph Head

Jack

Branden Jenning or Malick Sylla
Nevaeh Sanders

Mike

Nic Mitchell
Jalen Smith or Fatt Forest

Dime

Zakari Tillman or Derion Gullette
Tyler Lockhart

Sam

Isaac Smith
Tony Mitchell

Cornerback

Kelley Jones or Jayven Williams
Elijah Cannon or Kyle Johnson

Cornerback

Jett Jefferson or DeAgo Brumfield
Dwight Lewis

Safety

Brylan Lanier or Jahron Manning
Tanner Johnson

Safety

Hunter Washington or Jahron Manning
Cyrus Reyes

Specialists

Punter

Ethan Pulliam or Nathan Tiyce

Kicker

Kyle Ferrie
Marlon Hauck

Long Snapper

Ethan Myers
Kallen Cosper

Punt Returner

Brenen Thompson or Anthony Evans III

Kick Returner

Davon Booth
Brenen Thompson or Anthony Evans III

DAWG FEED:

feed

Published
Taylor Hodges
TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas, but he was taken to Razorback pep rallies at Billy Bob's Texas in Fort Worth before he could walk. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

Home/Football