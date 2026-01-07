Mississippi State's 2026 defense taking shape, but still work to be done

Mississippi State's defense for 2026 is slowly starting to take shape.

The Bulldogs have received three commitments from defensive players in the transfer portal, all of whom can be expcted to have an immediate impact.

But the defense is also returning a bevy of current players such as Derion Gullette, Zakari Tillman, Will Whitson, Jalen Smith, and Trevion Williams announcing their returns.

The biggest name to announce their return was Kelley Jones earlier this week, but another Bulldog has announced their return. And it's just as important as Jones' return.

Safety Isaac Smith, with more than 200 career tackles, announced his return to Mississippi State for the 2026 season on social media. On Tuesday, several return announcements were made and Smith was one of the last.

Smith made his announcement with one simple question, "Why not 1 more!"

Mississippi State is doing a good job of retaining its best players, something not every school can pull off (side-eye glance at LSU). But the Bulldogs aren't done nor should they.

There's still at least one safety spot open and we've only seen two linemen commit to Mississippi State and we know more than two are needed there.

Wednesday is a new day. Let's see what surprises it brings us. Below you'll find the updated transfer portal tracker with some former Bulldogs making their commitments listed, too.

Mississippi State Transfer Portal

Incoming Bulldogs

WR Marquis Johnson (Missouri)

DE Jayson Jenkins (Florida State)

QB AJ Swann (Appalachian State)

CB Kaylib Singleton (Syracuse)

CB Quentin Taylor (Iowa State)

OL Mario Nash (Florida State)

Official Visits Scheduled

CB Tyran Chappell (Houston Christian)

OL DJ Chester (LSU)

DL Jayson Jenkins (Florida State)

EDGE Tunmise Adeleye ( UNLV)

DL Tarvorise Brown (Florida)

OT Veguer Jean Jumeau (Tennessee State)

DT Ahmad Breaux (LSU)

DL Khalil Poteat (Temple)

S Justin Denson Jr. (Michigan State)

CB Quentin Taylor (Iowa State)

WR Marquis Johnson (Missouri)

OL Mario Nash (Florida State)

OL Lucas Simmons (Florida State)

QB AJ Swann (Appalachian State)

WR Earnest Campbell (Sacramento State)

TE Jeff Carpenter (Nevada)

OL Grant Seagren (Oklahoma State)

CB Daniel Harris (Georgia)

OT Anwar O'Neal (Delaware)

DL Brandon Davis-Swain (Colorado)

EDGE Jalen Thompson (Michigan State)

OL Miles McVay (North Carolina)

Outgoing Bulldogs

WR Jordan Mosley

S Stonka Burnside (Memphis)

WR Cam Thompson (Northern Illinois)

WR Anson Lewis

DL Terrance Hibbler

OL Jaekwon Bouldin

WR Jaron Glover

DL Corey Clark

OL Alex Lopez

K Marlon Hauck

OL Brennan Smith

S Tony Mitchell

WR Markus Allen

DE Joseph Head

TE Max Reese

OL Jimothy Lewis Jr.

WR Ferzell Shepard

TE Emeka Iloh

S Lo'Kavion Jackson

TE Cam Ball

QB Luke Kromenhoek (South Florida)

RB Johnnie Daniels

S Tyler Woodard

CB Dwight Lewis III

DL Ashun Shepphard

WR Davian Jackson

P Nathan Tiyce

DT Kai McClendon

CB Elijah Cannon

S Cyrus Reyes

OL Luke Work

RB Seth Davis

OL Koby Keenum

LB Montrell Chapman

