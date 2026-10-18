Mississippi State’s LSU Report Card Has One Grade That Stands Out

Shutouts make for ugly report cards, and Mississippi State’s trip to Baton Rouge was no exception. Still, the disappointing loss to the Tigers did not look the same at every spot on the field, and going group by group shows a team that ran the ball with purpose and then fell apart every time it needed to finish a drive.

Quarterback, Parker “Billy” Puckett: D+

Oct 17, 2026; Baton Rouge, Louisiana, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Parker Puckett (15) looks on during the first half against the Louisiana State Tigers at Tiger Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Stephen Lew-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Puckett, a redshirt freshman walk-on, got the start with starting quarterback Kamario Taylor out, and the afternoon looked like a first start in an SEC road stadium. He completed 16 of 26 passes for 121 yards, just 4.7 yards per attempt, and LSU safety Ty Benefield picked him off on a third-and-9 with defensive end Jordan Ross bearing down.

Mississippi State coach Jeff Lebby explained why Puckett got the nod in his postgame press conference.

“He’s created predictable outcomes, and a guy that has put himself in position to be the guy today,” Lebby said. “That was a decision I made because he gave us the best chance to go do what we need to do.”

Running Backs, Kolin Wilson and J.J. Hill: B-

The best news of the day came from the backfield. With starting running back Fluff Bothwell sidelined, Mississippi State still ran 42 times for 170 yards, nearly double LSU’s rushing total. Kolin Wilson handled 18 carries for 71 yards, and fellow running backs Xavier Gayten and J.J. Hill each chipped in.

However, the problem showed up close to the end zone, and Lebby did not hold himself back from speaking about it.

“Very inconsistent. The short yardage issues were issues getting down there on the two yard line again and not being able to go score a touchdown issues,” Lebby said.

Mississippi State wide receiver Zion Ragins (7) celebrates with running back Kolin Wilson (6) after scoring a touchdown during a college football game between Mississippi State and Alabama at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. Alabama defeated Mississippi State 56-23. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Receivers, Anthony Evans III: D

Mississippi State’s wide receivers combined for 106 yards on 14 catches, and none of those catches went longer than 22 yards. Wide receiver Anthony Evans III led the group with seven grabs.

The money downs hurt the most. Receiver Zion Ragins caught a 4th-and-6 throw from the LSU 6 but came up short of the goal line, and LSU broke up two other fourth-down throws aimed at Evans and fellow wide receiver Marquis Johnson, per LSU Athletics.

Offensive Line in Front of Parker Puckett: C-

The run blocking deserves credit, and the Bulldogs converted 7 of 15 third downs. Pass protection was another story. LSU sacked Puckett three times, and the line could not hold up on a 4th-and-1 at the LSU 31, when Jordan Ross and fellow LSU defensive end Dylan Carpenter dropped Puckett for a 6-yard loss.

Front Seven, Tyler Lockhart and Fatt Forrest: C

LSU managed only 90 rushing yards on 31 carries, under 3 yards a try. Linebacker Tyler Lockhart made seven tackles, fellow linebacker Fatt Forrest added six, and the defense finished with six tackles for loss and two sacks. LSU running back Dilin Jones still did damage, adding eight catches out of the backfield to his 84 rushing yards.

Secondary, Jett Jefferson: D

Alabama wide receiver Rico Scott (7) watches the ball as Mississippi State defensive back Jett Jefferson (20) attempts to break up the pass during a college football game between Mississippi State and Alabama at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. The play resulted in an incomplete pass. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

LSU quarterback Sam Leavitt completed 31 of 38 passes for 289 yards and four touchdowns without an interception, and the Bulldogs broke up only one pass, per box score. LSU wide receiver Jackson Harris caught six passes for 85 yards and two scores before leaving with an injury.

Mississippi State cornerback Jett Jefferson’s forced fumble and recovery kept the grade from sinking further. Lebby pointed at the tackling.

“I thought at times the response was what we wanted. We did not tackle well, that was the biggest frustrating part of it. We had guys in position to be able to go tackle, and they bled us and created chunks because of winning those one on ones,” Lebby said.

Special Teams, Return Unit: C

Mississippi State only punted twice and averaged 32 yards per punt, and it never attempted a field goal. LSU sent five of six kickoffs for touchbacks, leaving the Bulldogs one return, which went for 34 yards.

Coaching, Jeff Lebby: D

Oct 3, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Jeff Lebby talks to players before the game against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Mississippi State went 0-for-5 on fourth down, and Lebby took accountability for the execution.

“Once you get down to that point you have to have the ability to go for it on fourth downs to stay on the field, go score touchdowns to have a chance to win the game. For us, we didn’t execute near cleanly enough, which at the end of the day is me needing to put them in better situations,” Lebby said. “Once you go down 21-0, you didn’t come here to tie, you gotta score touchdowns to create pressure for the other side.”

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