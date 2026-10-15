Mississippi State's Anthony Evans III Is on a Record-Breaking Tear in the SEC

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State wide receiver Anthony Evans III is turning his preseason confidence into one of the most impressive individual performances in the SEC. The senior entered the 2026 season with a bold goal of breaking the Bulldogs' single-season receiving yards record, and through five games, he is putting himself in position to do exactly that.

Evans, a 5-foot-11, 190-pound receiver from Converse, Texas, has become one of Mississippi State's most dangerous offensive weapons. With the Bulldogs sitting at 4-1 overall and 2-1 in SEC play, his production has helped fuel the team's strong start and given the program another reason to believe in its offensive potential.

As Mississippi State prepares to face No. 21 LSU on Oct. 17, Evans' performance will be one of the biggest storylines to watch.

Anthony Evans III Is Chasing Mississippi State's Receiving Record

After transferring from Georgia, Evans established himself as a productive receiver in 2025, finishing with 80 receptions for 954 yards and five touchdowns. His breakout performance laid the foundation for an even bigger senior season.

Through five games in 2026, Evans has recorded 574 receiving yards, averaging 114.8 yards per game. At that pace, he is projected to finish a 13-game season with approximately 1,492 receiving yards.

That would put him well beyond the 1,055 yards needed to surpass the program record set by Brenen Thompson last season.

Mississippi State Wide Receiver Anthony Evans III (#3) and Mississippi State Wide Receiver Brenen Thompson (#0) during the game between the Alcorn State Braves and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field in Starkville, MS. | Mississippi State Athletics

Evans' production has also placed him among the SEC's top receivers. Entering Week 7, he ranked third in total receiving yards while leading the conference in receiving yards per game. He also ranked third in total receptions and first in receptions per game.

His touchdown production has been equally notable, with only Missouri's Donovan Olugbode recording more receiving touchdowns than Evans' total of five.

A Record-Breaking Season Could Put Evans Among the SEC's Best

Evans' individual goals extend beyond Mississippi State's record books. His current pace suggests he could finish the season among the nation's most productive wide receivers.

The SEC single-season receiving yards record stands at 1,856, set by DeVonta Smith during his 2020 Heisman Trophy-winning season at Alabama. Although that mark remains a significant challenge, Evans' early production has made him a player worth monitoring as the season progresses.

Consistency will be crucial. Mississippi State still has a demanding SEC schedule ahead, and opposing defenses will likely devote more attention to limiting Evans as his numbers continue to climb.

Mississippi State Wide Receiver Anthony Evans III (#3) during the game between the Florida Gators and the Mississippi State Bulldogs at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium in Gainesville, FL. | Mississippi State Athletics

His ability to continue producing against high-level competition could determine how close he gets to the program record and whether he establishes himself as one of the conference's premier receivers.

Anthony Evans III Is Making a Difference for Mississippi State

Evans' impact goes beyond statistics. His emergence gives Mississippi State a reliable playmaker capable of creating explosive plays and stretching opposing defenses.

The senior has already surpassed 100 career receptions and 1,000 career receiving yards during the 2026 season. Through Week 3, he had appeared in 37 career games with 18 starts, and his seven career 100-yard receiving performances tied him for third in program history.

Now, Evans has an opportunity to turn an ambitious preseason declaration into a memorable senior performance.

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