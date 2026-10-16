Kamario Taylor Isn’t Mississippi State’s Only Injury Concern at LSU

STARKVILLE — With kickoff approaching, Mississippi State still cannot tell whether its best player will be on the field, and that uncertainty says a lot about where Kamario Taylor’s right foot stands.

Taylor remained questionable on Thursday’s SEC report, the same as Wednesday. Running back Fluff Bothwell also stayed questionable, so the No. 16 Bulldogs (4-1, 2-1 SEC) head to No. 22 LSU (4-2, 1-2) on Saturday at 11 a.m. CT on ESPN with both of their top backfield weapons in limbo.

Sep 26, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Fluff Bothwell (24) runs the ball as Missouri Tigers defensive tackle Donta Simpson (8) attempts to make the tackle during the third quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Kamario Taylor’s Status Keeps Lebby’s Options Open

A questionable tag this late leaves more than one possibility. Taylor may still be recovering, or the staff may need more time before deciding how much he can handle. However, the report does not explain why he remains questionable.

Either way, Mississippi State has a decision ahead. Taylor watched the fourth quarter of the 56-23 loss to Alabama with a boot on his right foot, and if he cannot go, Billy Puckett and AJ Swann are listed as co-backups on the depth chart.

Coach Jeff Lebby said Monday the key for Taylor, whenever he plays, comes down to one thing. “For him it’s about making great decisions with the football,” Lebby said.

Bothwell’s situation is not far-fetched either. He left the Alabama game after the first drive and finished the afternoon with a boot on his left foot, so redshirt freshman Kolin Wilson and Xavier Gayten could carry a bigger load if he is limited.

The linebacker room is the bigger worry

Mississippi State wide receiver Anthony Evans III (3) carries the ball during a college football game between Mississippi State and Alabama at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. Alabama defeated Mississippi State 56-23. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

While the quarterback is busy getting all the major headlines, the defense, on the other hand, took the bigger hit on this report. Linebacker Jalen Smith, who was hurt against Alabama, was ruled out on the first report, and starting linebacker Zakari Tillman joined him on Thursday after playing only once this season.

Losing two linebackers against an LSU offense averaging about 42 points per game is a scary thought. Defensive linemen Diesel Moye and Trevion Williams are also out, which thins the front seven even more.

The newest names on the report carry less worry. Receiver Anthony Evans III, safety Isaac Smith, and offensive lineman DJ Chester were all added as probable, a designation indicating they are expected to be available.

LSU is pretty banged up too

The Tigers equally have their own problems. LSU listed linebacker Whit Weeks and four other players as out, and linebacker Tylen Singleton as doubtful, so both defenses are dealing with absences at Tiger Stadium.

The availability report updates Friday night and again 90 minutes before kickoff. Here is the full report as of Thursday night.

Mississippi State quarterback Kamario Taylor (1) talks with head coach Jeff Lebby before a college football game between Mississippi State and Alabama at Davis Wade Stadium in Starkville, Miss., on Saturday, Oct. 3, 2026. Alabama defeated Mississippi State 56-23. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

Mississippi State injury report vs. LSU

DL Diesel Moye: Out

DL Trevion Williams: Out

WR Ayden Williams: Out

LB Jalen Smith: Out

LB Zakari Tillman: Out

QB Kamario Taylor: Questionable

RB Fluff Bothwell: Questionable

S Isaac Smith: Probable

WR Anthony Evans III: Probable

OL DJ Chester: Probable

LSU injury report vs. Mississippi State

LB Whit Weeks: Out

TE Trey’Dez Green: Out

S Dashawn Spears: Out

WR Phillip Wright III: Out

LB Charles Ross II: Out

LB Tylen Singleton: Doubtful

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