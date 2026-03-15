Ole Miss Football, Arkansas Razorbacks Lock in Official Visits with Coveted Safety

Ridgeland (Miss.) safety Trae Collins backed off of his commitment to Ole Miss last November after Lane Kiffin made his move to LSU, but it hasn't stopped Pete Golding's staff from keeping the connection alive this offseason.

Collins checks in as the No. 20 rated safety in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle where he has emerged as one of the top prospects in Mississippi across his time on the prep scene.

The Magnolia State native is coming off of a junior campaign in 2025 where he totaled 55 tackles, 10 pass breakups, five interceptions and a pair of tackles for loss with Ridgeland (Miss.).

But his recruitment is wide open after backing off of a commitment to Ole Miss on Nov. 30.

"Ole Miss, I want to thank you and your staff for the opportunity to be a part of your program and for believing in me throughout the recruiting process," Collins wrote via X upon his decision to reopen his recruitment.

"After careful consideration, I’ve decided to decommit and reopen my recruitment to explore other opportunities that I feel are the best fit for my future, both academically and athletically. I truly appreciate everything you’ve done for me and wish the team success moving forward."

The 6-foot-2, 175-pounder is back on the market with multiple official visits now locked in for this spring and summer:

- Arkansas Razorbacks: May 29

- Tulane Green Wave: June 4-6

- Ole Miss Rebels: June 12-14

- Mississippi State Bulldogs: June 19-21

- Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets: TBD

- Miami Hurricanes: TBD

Pete Golding and the Ole Miss coaching staff have locked in an official visit with Collins where he will be back in Oxford for a multi-day stay during the weekend of June 12-14 in what will be a massive stretch for the program.

Ole Miss will host America's top prospects this offseason with the coaching staff in Oxford looking to make a splash in the 2027 Recruiting Cycle as the clock ticks until the spring and summer months with visitors heading to town.

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