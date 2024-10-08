Mississippi State Soccer Boasts Nation’s Best Defense: 5 Stats That Prove It
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State’s women soccer team has really taken the old cliché “defense wins championships” to heart this season.
The No. 4 Bulldogs (10-1-0, 4-0 SEC) aren’t just one of the best defensive teams in the FBS. They are the best defense in the nation. Here are five stats that show just how dominant Mississippi State has been on defense so far this season:
1
That’s how many games Mississippi State’s opponents have scored a goal in. Through 11 games, only Wake Forest has scored a goal against the Bulldogs and that ended up also being the Bulldogs’ only loss this season. They haven’t allowed a goal in seven games and leads the nation in shutout percentage.
.182
All of those shutouts have led the Bulldogs to the best goals-against average in the nation at .182. Mississippi State’s all-time leader in most goalkeeper statistics has been in net for each of those shutouts, too.
23
That’s the total number of saves Anderson has made this season. For a comparison, Georgia’s Jordan Brown leads the SEC in saves with 79. This isn’t a knock on Anderson, but rather an indicator of how good the defense in front of her has been this season. Opponents just aren’t getting many shots off, including former No. 1 Arkansas whose nation’s best scoring offense managed just five shots against.
3
That is Mississippi State’s updated RPI ranking after beating then-No. 1 Arkansas 1-0 last week. The only two teams ranked ahead of the Bulldogs in RPI is North Carolina and Wake Forest.
14
That’s the difference in average shots per game for Mississippi State’s offense and opposing offenses this season. Mississippi State’s defense isn’t allowing six shots per game.