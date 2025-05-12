Mississippi State spring renewed focus, build chemistry
STARKVILLE, Miss. — The arrival of spring in Starkville signals more than blooming dogwoods. It’s a season of anticipation and renewal for Mississippi State football.
As the Bulldogs wrapped up their 2025 spring practice with the annual Maroon and White Game at Davis Wade Stadium, fans and coaches alike got a first look at a team eager to turn the page and build a new identity.
Fresh start under Lebby
Second-year head coach Jeff Lebby led the Bulldogs through a focused and energetic spring, emphasizing fundamentals and chemistry. It's what he's going to need to improve on a 2-10 season.
The coaching staff split the roster for the spring scrimmage, ensuring balanced reps and opportunities for both veterans and newcomers to shine.
“Spring practice is about building trust and pushing each other to get better every day,” said senior offensive lineman Jacoby Jackson. “We’re still trying to come together as a group and figure each other out. The more we work, the more confident we get in each other’s abilities.”
Quarterback spotlight, offensive progress
All eyes were on true freshman quarterback Kamario Taylor, the highest-rated QB signee in program history.
After a shaky first pass, Taylor settled in and showed poise beyond his years, orchestrating the only two scoring drives of the day and capping the scrimmage with a 30-yard touchdown pass.
“Every rep is a learning experience,” Taylor said after the game. “I’m just trying to soak up everything from the older guys and the coaches. The speed is different, but football is football. I want to help this team win in any way I can.”
While Taylor’s performance was a bright spot, the offensive line’s development remained a work in progress.
With key players sidelined and the group shuffled for the scrimmage, protection and run blocking were inconsistent.
“We keep trying to build that chemistry, but at the same time, individually working on whatever we need to work on-whether it’s steps, communication, or pass pro,” Jackson said.
Defensive gains and leadership
The defensive front, bolstered by transfers and improved depth, impressed with six sacks and steady run defense.
Linebacker Nic Mitchell, a returning leader, noted the difference.
“I’m more comfortable in the scheme and way more confident," he said. "Those plays I got under my belt last year elevated my play physically and mentally. We’re hungry to prove ourselves as a unit.”
In the secondary, Brylan Lanier highlighted the group’s depth and versatility.
“We’ve got great depth at corner and a lot of great young guys stepping up. That’s going to be good for the years to come,” Lanier said.
Running backs and fan engagement
Running back Davon Booth, aiming to build on last season’s momentum, was eager to showcase his skills.
“I want to show the fans exactly how I finished the season off last year-and hopefully a little better than that,” Booth said.
Lebby got what he probably wanted in the spring with a chance to stabilize what he wants. Now comes the tricky part of continuing it through summer workouts.
And we won't know how that works out until fall practices start in August.
DAWGS FEED: