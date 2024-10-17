3 Key Texas A&M Players Mississippi State Must Stop to Avoid Defeat
Mississippi State may have its hands full Saturday afternoon when it hosts No. 14 Texas A&M.
The Aggies will come into Starkville riding a five-game win streak and one of the nation’s best running attacks, an area the Bulldogs haven’t been strongest.
Mississippi State is allowing opponents to average more than 200 rushing yards a game and 5.1 yards per carry.
So it could end up being a long day for Mississippi State. Not time-wise, but it’ll feel long. If the Bulldogs hope to avoid that fate, here are three offensive players for Texas A&M to stop and beat.
QB Conner Weigman
Texas A&M’s starting quarterback has only played in three game this season due to injuries, but reports are that Weigman is 100 percent healthy after the Aggies’ bye week. In the three games he’s played, Weigman has completed 62 percent of his passes for 501 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions. He returned for the Aggies’ last game against then-No. 9 Missouri and completed 18-of-22 passes for 276 yards in the 41-10 victory.
RB Le’Veon Moss
Moss is the leading rushing for one of the nation’s best rushing offenses. Moss is averaging 101.5 yards per game and 6.9 yards per carry. He’s gained a total of 609 yards and scored six touchdowns. Perhaps more impressively, he’s only lost two yards all season.
OT Trey Zuhn III
Zuhn is arguably the best offensive lineman for one of the nation’s best offensive lines. The line has allowed just seven sacks and 20 tackles for a loss this season. The offense is averaging 231.6 rushing yards per game, too. Zuhn has more than 30 starts in his career, including starting all 13 games last season at left tackle and all six this season, and was named a season-long captain for Texas A&M this season.