Mississippi State transfer portal commit takes visit to LSU
Mississippi State and Ole Miss will never agree on much on anything. But they might be close to sharing similar opinions about the Rebels' ex-coach.
Per reports, former Florida State offensive lineman Mario Nash took an official visit to LSU on Friday only three days after publicly committing to Mississippi State.
As of late Friday night, no official reporting has been made about Nash flipping his commitment to LSU. Should Nash decommit from the Bulldogs a second time in his recruitments, it would be a big blow to Mississippi State who needs a big improvement along the offensive line to compete in the SEC.
This will be a situation worth monitoring in the coming days, but fans shouldn't panic quite yet. Players sometimes decide to do one thing and end up going back to their familiar spot. Just look at Washington's Demond Williams declaring to enter the transfer portal and a day later announcing he wouldn't be entering the transfer portal.
Also, there's this social media post from Nash's personal account:
So, yes, Nash taking a visit to LSU and ex-Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin is cause for concern amongst the Mississippi State fan base. But there's enough other positives to ease those concerns.
Former USC defensive lineman Gus Cordova committed to Mississippi State late Friday evening. Cordova played in only two games this season with one tackle. He earned a redshirt for the season and will have four years of eligibility remaining.
A native of Austin, Texas, Cordova was a three-star recruit with offers out of high school from every big name program you can think of. His commitment would seem to be more of a future, impactful player who gets some playing time in 2026.
Mississippi State Transfer Portal
Class Rankings
- On3/Rivals: No. 20
- 247Sports: No. 35
Incoming Bulldogs
- WR Marquis Johnson (Missouri)
- DE Jayson Jenkins (Florida State)
- QB AJ Swann (Appalachian State)
- CB Kaylib Singleton (Syracuse)
- CB Quentin Taylor (Iowa State)
- OL Mario Nash (Florida State)
- CB Jameer Grimsley (Florida)
- S Marcus Williams (Rice)
- OL Jaelyne Matthews (Florida State)
- Edge Amaree Williams (Florida State)
- OL LJ Prudhomme (Arkansas)
- DE Gus Cordova (USC)
Outgoing Bulldogs
- WR Jordan Mosley
- S Stonka Burnside (Memphis)
- WR Cam Thompson (Northern Illinois)
- WR Anson Lewis
- DL Terrance Hibbler
- OL Jaekwon Bouldin
- WR Jaron Glover
- DL Corey Clark
- OL Alex Lopez (Western Kentucky)
- K Marlon Hauck
- OL Brennan Smith
- S Tony Mitchell
- WR Markus Allen
- DE Joseph Head
- TE Max Reese
- OL Jimothy Lewis Jr.
- WR Ferzell Shepard
- TE Emeka Iloh
- S Lo'Kavion Jackson
- TE Cam Ball
- QB Luke Kromenhoek (South Florida)
- RB Johnnie Daniels
- S Tyler Woodard
- CB Dwight Lewis III
- DL Ashun Shepphard
- WR Davian Jackson
- P Nathan Tiyce
- DT Kai McClendon
- CB Elijah Cannon (Kansas)
- S Cyrus Reyes
- OL Luke Work (Missouri)
- RB Seth Davis
- OL Koby Keenum (Memphis)
- LB Montrell Chapman
- DT Kedrick Bingley-Jones
- CB DK McGruder
- CB Jayven Williams
