Mississippi State transfer portal commit takes visit to LSU

Mississippi State and Ole Miss will never agree on much on anything. But they might be close to sharing similar opinions about the Rebels' ex-coach.

Per reports, former Florida State offensive lineman Mario Nash took an official visit to LSU on Friday only three days after publicly committing to Mississippi State.

As of late Friday night, no official reporting has been made about Nash flipping his commitment to LSU. Should Nash decommit from the Bulldogs a second time in his recruitments, it would be a big blow to Mississippi State who needs a big improvement along the offensive line to compete in the SEC.

This will be a situation worth monitoring in the coming days, but fans shouldn't panic quite yet. Players sometimes decide to do one thing and end up going back to their familiar spot. Just look at Washington's Demond Williams declaring to enter the transfer portal and a day later announcing he wouldn't be entering the transfer portal.

Also, there's this social media post from Nash's personal account:

I’m 100% committed to @HailStateFB — Mario Nash Jr ⭐️ (@BigNash_77) January 10, 2026

So, yes, Nash taking a visit to LSU and ex-Ole Miss coach Lane Kiffin is cause for concern amongst the Mississippi State fan base. But there's enough other positives to ease those concerns.

Former USC defensive lineman Gus Cordova committed to Mississippi State late Friday evening. Cordova played in only two games this season with one tackle. He earned a redshirt for the season and will have four years of eligibility remaining.

A native of Austin, Texas, Cordova was a three-star recruit with offers out of high school from every big name program you can think of. His commitment would seem to be more of a future, impactful player who gets some playing time in 2026.

Mississippi State Transfer Portal

Class Rankings

On3/Rivals: No. 20

247Sports: No. 35

Incoming Bulldogs

WR Marquis Johnson (Missouri)

DE Jayson Jenkins (Florida State)

QB AJ Swann (Appalachian State)

CB Kaylib Singleton (Syracuse)

CB Quentin Taylor (Iowa State)

OL Mario Nash (Florida State)

CB Jameer Grimsley (Florida)

S Marcus Williams (Rice)

OL Jaelyne Matthews (Florida State)

Edge Amaree Williams (Florida State)

OL LJ Prudhomme (Arkansas)

DE Gus Cordova (USC)

Outgoing Bulldogs

WR Jordan Mosley

S Stonka Burnside (Memphis)

WR Cam Thompson (Northern Illinois)

WR Anson Lewis

DL Terrance Hibbler

OL Jaekwon Bouldin

WR Jaron Glover

DL Corey Clark

OL Alex Lopez (Western Kentucky)

K Marlon Hauck

OL Brennan Smith

S Tony Mitchell

WR Markus Allen

DE Joseph Head

TE Max Reese

OL Jimothy Lewis Jr.

WR Ferzell Shepard

TE Emeka Iloh

S Lo'Kavion Jackson

TE Cam Ball

QB Luke Kromenhoek (South Florida)

RB Johnnie Daniels

S Tyler Woodard

CB Dwight Lewis III

DL Ashun Shepphard

WR Davian Jackson

P Nathan Tiyce

DT Kai McClendon

CB Elijah Cannon (Kansas)

S Cyrus Reyes

OL Luke Work (Missouri)

RB Seth Davis

OL Koby Keenum (Memphis)

LB Montrell Chapman

DT Kedrick Bingley-Jones

CB DK McGruder

CB Jayven Williams

