Mississippi State vs. Arizona State: Inside the touchdown that won the game
There are three or four plays that stand as critical, game-deciding plays.
The most obvious, of course, is the game-winning 58-yard touchdown pass from Blake Shapen to Brenen Thompson.
It was Thompson’s second touchdown of the game, both of which had a glaring similarity: Thompson beat his defender with speed.
For a defense, letting that happen once is forgivable. But twice is not.
It was surprising to see it happen, especially considering the moment.
Mississippi State, who had led all game, made a heroic goal line stand to force the Sun Devils into settling for a field goal. Five plays later, Thompson was running into the endzone and Davis Wade Stadium erupted.
Afterwards, the three main players involved in that play – Shapen, Thompson and coach Jeff Lebby – spoke to reporters and each talked about that play.
Here’s what they said:
Jeff Lebby on his belief his team still had a chance at winning as Arizona State was driving late in the fourth quarter…
I knew if we got the football back that we would have a chance to go score. The thought right there was to make sure we used all our timeouts, find a way to fight like heck to hold them to a field goal. Talk about some proud moments as a football coach inside that game. There's none prouder than finding a way to hold him to a field goal at the two-yard line after what had happened on that drive. For us to be able to bow our neck, hold them to a field goal, get the ball back. We got plenty of time to go play because of how we do play. Man, there a lot of belief and especially after we got the second down stop.
Arizona State had taken possession with 10:32 left in the game at their own four-yard line. The Sun Devils ran their way (literally, there was one pass completion) down the field and had a first-and-goal from the Bulldogs’ three-yard line after DeAgo Brumfield make a touchdown-saving tackle.
The Sun Devils broke the 17-17 tie with an 18-yard field goal with 1:38 left to play and Mississippi State did use all of its timeouts.
On the ensuing possession, the Bulldogs ran four plays that brought them to their own 42-yard line. They lined in a spread formation with trips to the right side. The Sun Devils lined up in a single-high safety look, five defenders along the line of scrimmage and a defensive back in front of each receiver.
Lebby, Shapen and Thompson all saw the mismatch.
Lebby on what he saw…
They were actually they were trying to show something and then I think the disguise ended up costing them… I thought it was going to be a big, big play. Like I love the call as soon as I saw the structure of the defense.
Shapen on what he saw pre-snap…
“They were running some cover two stuff, keeping two safeties deep and not letting us throw it over their heads. On that play, there should have been a post safety in the middle of the field, but I guess he shaded more to the boundary.”
Thompson on what he saw…
I got the play in and knew what I had to do. I looked at the clock, looked at the backfield, saw the secondary and their coverage. At that point, it was about keeping my feet, trusting the process, trusting Blake, trusting my teammates to do their jobs so I could get open. Then it was just catch it and run as fast as I could to the end zone.
Just before the snap, Shapen sent tight end Seydoe Traore in motion towards the inside. At the snap the single high safety ran downwards to cover Traore who was running across the middle of the defense.
The defender in front of Thompson, who was lined up furthest outside in the trips formation, was Javon Robinson who seemed to be looking someplace at the snap. With the middle of the field wide open, Robinson didn’t stand a chance in his backpedal.
Jeff Lebby on the play…
When I saw what was unfolding on the snap, I felt like he had a chance for it to be a chunk play. Brenen did a great job getting the ball in his hands, winning on the guy, and finding a way to go win the game.
Shapen on the play…
When Brenen caught it, there was nobody there. Very surprising. I didn’t expect that to happen. That’s why I threw it like I did, firmly, because I was expecting that post safety to be there. But you put the ball in Brenen’s hands, he’s going to go score.
Thompson on the play…
At that point, it was about keeping my feet, trusting the process, trusting Blake, trusting my teammates to do their jobs so I could get open. Then it was just catch it and run as fast as I could to the end zone. . I could just hear the cowbells ringing so loud, I couldn’t get across that goal line fast enough. When I did, man, what a surreal moment for my teammates, for me, for this fan base.
Mississippi State took the 24-20 lead with 30 seconds left in the game. On the Sun Devils’ first play on the ensuing possession, Sam Leavitt threw his second interception to end the game.