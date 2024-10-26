5 Key Stats That Define Mississippi State’s 58-25 Loss to Arkansas
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Mississippi State had its chances to win its first SEC game of the season, but failed to capitalize on them.
The Bulldogs (1-7, 0-5) failed to score any points on four of their five first half drives and Arkansas scored points on every first half possession. Mississippi State managed to reduce the deficit to 16 points at the end of the third quarter, but couldn’t stop Arkansas’ offense in the fourth quarter.
Here are five stats that tell the story of Saturday’s 58-25 Razorbacks’ victory:
0
That’s how many third down conversions Arkansas made on offense in seven attempts. The Bulldogs rank in the bottom in FBS in third down conversion percentage on defense with a .495 average. So, it’s no small miracle the Bulldogs didn’t allow any first down conversions on third downs to the Razorbacks.
4
That’s how many penalties the Bulldogs had called against them against Arkansas. Mississippi State had an average of 8.3 penalties per game before facing the Razorbacks and had several games with 10 or more penalties. It’s a good sign the Bulldogs reduced the number of penalties, but an even better sign would be to continue that trend in the following weeks.
5
That’s how many turnovers Mississippi State’s offense had in Saturday’s loss. Arkansas forced three fumbles, including one on the second play from scrimmage, and two Van Buren interceptions. Combined with the failed fourth down conversions (2-for-4) and missed field goal, it’s not surprising Mississippi State was on the losing end of another game.
1,114
That’s how many combined total yards both Arkansas and Mississippi State had in the 58-25 game. The Razorbacks accounted for 673 total yards, including 359 rushing yards (five yards less than what Arizona State gained earlier this season). The Bulldogs nearly matched their season-high with 471 total yards against Arkansas.
0
That’s how many sacks the Bulldogs had against the Razorbacks. It’s now been more than a month since Mississippi State’s defense recorded a sack in a game. To be fair, Green is fast and was able to escape some potential sacks. But if Mississippi State is going to win an SEC game, its defense has to find a way to put pressure on opposing quarterbacks.