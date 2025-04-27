Mississippi State wasting no time picking up center from portal
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Jeff Lebby and offensive line coach Phil Loadholt don't waste time grabbing players for their rebuild up front on Mississippi State's offense.
Sunday morning they picked up UTEP center Brennan Smith, which wouldn't be that surprising until you realize he didn't even enter the portal Thursday. That's moving fast.
Apparently all it took was one visit because he spent the weekend in Starkvegas and apparently bought into what the new Bulldogs' offensive line coach was selling. He announced the decision Sunday morning on social media.
It will be the third stop of his college career after playing at Escambia High School in Pensacola, Fla. He started at Austin Peay on the FCS level, then moved to UTEP with some familiar faces.
It wasn't that surprising since he told Steve Robertson at Gene's Page he had a prior relationship with Loadholt when he was coaching at Oklahoma. The offer was made and instantly accepted.
As a result, he cancelled a planned trip to visit South Carolina. Smith is the third offensive lineman this week for Mississippi State's rebuild up front.
It was clear after last year's season to forget something needed to be done. Line coach Cody Kennedy left for whatever reasons and Loadholt came on board. Through spring reports are a different vibe with the offensive line.
With the Bulldogs looking at the tackles as a priority, Smith fits the role very well. He started his career playing the tackle spot. Mississippi State will likely move him to center to reinforce that position.
It’s the fifth addition to the roster from the portal this spring. Smith joins Purdue offensive tackle Jaekwon Bouldin and Virginia’s Blake Steen. State also added tight ends Sam West from Indiana and Max Reese from Eastern Michigan.
They may not be done yet. Lebby would like to add another offensive lineman and pick up the best available defensive back as well.
DAWGS FEED: