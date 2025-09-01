Mississippi State’s Will Whitson earning honors in win over Southern Miss
HATTIESBURG, Miss. — Mississippi State defensive lineman Will Whitson is picking up SEC and national honors in the first game of the year.
The Bulldogs opened the 2025 football season with a 34-17 win over Southern Miss on Saturday at M.M. Roberts Stadium and one of the biggest concerns was the defense.
While they will need to be better by the time SEC play starts, it was improvement over last season. Granted, that's a really low bar to clear.
The Bulldogs’ defense, led by Whitson, earned national recognition after one of the most complete performances of the opening weekend.
On Monday morning, Whitson was also named SEC defensive co-player of the week. The league usually hands out a couple instead of just one in their attempt to be fair to everybody.
Whitson was named to Pro Football Focus’ National Team of the Week after recording an 89.7 defensive grade, the second-highest mark in the SEC during Week 1.
The junior finished with four tackles, 2.5 tackles for loss and one sack. His ability to pressure the quarterback and create negative plays helped Mississippi State get control early.
The Bulldogs' defensive front has been considered a strength during preseason. Whitson’s game showed there may be something to that expectation. His disruption forced Southern Miss into difficult third-down situations and allowed linebackers and defensive backs to close quickly on plays in space.
The Bulldogs as a unit graded among the top defenses nationally for the week, according to Pro Football Focus. The evaluation reflected consistency across the roster, not just standout plays from one or two individuals.
It was a positive start for coach Jeff Lebby starting his second season. Mississippi State’s defense not only controlled the game but also gave the offense room to find rhythm.
The Bulldogs will rely on their front seven to pressure opposing quarterbacks and create turnovers. It was an area that came up really lacking last year.
Whitson’s recognition from Pro Football Focus shows that the defense is capable of showing some marked improvement over the struggles last season.
Nobody has denied the problems, but during spring and fall camps, coaches have talked about the improvements. While there are times where it's just coachspeak, we never know until the games start.
At least in an opener the Bulldogs should have won, the defense had a lineman emerge and make plays. Regardless of the opponent, that's a positive.
Key Takeaways
• Will Whitson’s Recognition: The junior defensive end earned an 89.7 grade from Pro Football Focus and was named to the National Team of the Week.
• Defense as Identity: Mississippi State’s defense graded among the best in the country in Week 1, establishing the group as a strength for 2025.
• Momentum into SEC Play: A win over Southern Miss provided a strong start, but the Bulldogs must carry that defensive success into conference matchups.