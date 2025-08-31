Improved defense wasn't dominating for Mississippi State but was improved

Mississippi State’s defense ranked 4th in the nation per PFF RTG, & 2nd in the nation in PFF coverage against all FBS opponents



Despite inheriting a 10-3 Marshall team & staff, State held USM & the preseason Sunbelt POY to sub-200 yds & 10 pts until the starters were pulled 🔥 pic.twitter.com/GowjCUU1bz