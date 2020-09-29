Mississippi State-LSU delivers highest television rating of any college football game this year

Mississippi State didn't just win the football game this past Saturday against defending national champion LSU. The Bulldogs also helped deliver the most-watched contest of this season.

CBS announced on Tuesday that State's 44-34 upset victory over the Tigers brought in an average of 4.442 million viewers. It's the highest-viewed game of the 2020 college football season on any network.

According to a press release from CBS, the game saw a 23 percent increase in viewership from last year's comparable game (Alabama vs. Ole Miss from Sept. 28, 2019). Live streaming coverage on CBS All Access also grew, delivering double-digit year-over-year growth in unique devices, streams and watch time as compared to the Alabama-Ole Miss game of a year ago.

Mississippi State-LSU had the most viewers near the game's conclusion, from 6:15 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. central time. In that quarter-hour, the game peaked with 6.066 million viewers.

