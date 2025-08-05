Nic Mitchell seeks strong finish, defensive turnaround with Bulldogs
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State linebacker Nic Mitchell has experienced five years of change, adversity and growth, culminating in a senior season he hopes will mark a turning point for the Bulldogs.
Mitchell, a Jacksonville, Fla., native, arrived in Starkville as a recruit under late coach Mike Leach.
40 in 40: Mitchell wants to "win big" in final season in Starkville
He played two seasons for Leach before the coach’s death in 2022, then adapted to a sudden leadership change when defensive coordinator Zach Arnett was elevated to head coach.
Now, Mitchell is working under first-year coach Jeff Lebby and defensive coordinator Coleman Hutzler.
“You definitely look back at the tape and I had a lot of reps,” Mitchell said, reflecting on the 2024 season. “Six hundred-plus plays is a lot. A lot of good reps and a lot of bad plays that coach Hutzler and I went over this offseason and he grew me through. It’s been great.”
After recording just 15 tackles in his first 27 games from 2021-23, Mitchell became a fixture in the Bulldogs’ lineup last year. He started all 12 games as a junior, finishing with 80 tackles, three tackles for loss, three pass deflections and his first career interception.
Despite his individual progress, Mississippi State’s defense struggled, finishing near the bottom of the Southeastern Conference in several categories.
The Bulldogs responded by adding more than 50 newcomers through the transfer portal and recruiting, aiming to strengthen the defensive line and linebacker units.
“We definitely got some guys that can roll bringing in Jalen (Smith) and (Derion Gullette) and the younger guys are coming along as well,” Mitchell said. “Right now, we’re just steadily progressing.
“Everybody has been working hard and showing up to work and we all had a great summer. It’s one of the best summers I’ve been a part of for sure.”
Mitchell credited the revamped defensive line with creating disruption and giving him more freedom to play his position.
“On the defensive line, you can see the disruption and the vertical presence that cleans it up for me so I can keep my hands clean and rope and go so I can play ball,” he said.
Another significant change is the expanded role for safety Isaac Smith, who led the SEC in tackles last season. Smith is now practicing at Sam linebacker, a move designed to add athleticism and flexibility to the group.
“He always brings energy and is the life of the party. If he sees you slacking, he’ll pick you up and if I see him slacking, I’ll pick him up. I love having Isaac in the room,” Mitchell said.
Lebby, who previously served as Oklahoma’s offensive coordinator, was hired in November 2023 as Mississippi State’s 36th head coach. He immediately set a new standard for the program, emphasizing a forward-looking mentality.
“Coach Lebby did a great job setting the standard as soon as we came back,” Mitchell said. “We know what happened, it is what it is, and now we’ve got to fix it. We can’t live in the past. You learn from it and move on and he challenged all the guys that came back to bring guys along.”
Mississippi State finished 2-10 last season, and the extensive roster turnover has raised questions about how quickly the team can develop chemistry. Still, Mitchell believes the Bulldogs are ready to compete.
“It’s my last year and I don’t want to be no loser,” he said. “I think of it as when I’m a grandad and my grandkids ask me how was my senior year. I want to be able to tell them that I won.”
Hutzler, hired as defensive coordinator in the offseason, is known for his detailed approach and player development. Mitchell said he and Hutzler spent the offseason reviewing last year’s film, focusing on consistency and improvement in every aspect of his play.
As the Bulldogs prepare for the 2024 season, expectations are cautious. The program’s future depends on how quickly new leaders like Mitchell and Smith can help the team adapt to new schemes and mesh with recent arrivals.
“Everybody has been working hard and showing up to work,” Mitchell said. “We all had a great summer. It’s one of the best summers I’ve been a part of for sure.”
Mississippi State opens the season with a retooled defense and renewed optimism. Mitchell, once a backup, now embraces his role as a team leader, hoping to leave Starkville with a sense of accomplishment and a winning legacy.
The Bulldogs’ schedule will test their progress early, but for Mitchell and his teammates, the focus remains on day-to-day improvement and building a team identity under new leadership.
As Mississippi State looks to rebound from last season’s disappointment, Mitchell’s commitment and perspective stand as examples for a roster in transition.