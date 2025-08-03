40 in 40: Mitchell wants to "win big" in final season in Starkville
Mississippi State’s players and coaches deserve some credit. They don’t avoid talking about the disastrous 2024 season.
If a question is asked, it’s answered. There’s no point in hiding from it because, like linebacker Nic Mitchell said, changing the past is only possible in movies.
“We know what happened. It is what it is,” Mitchell said after Friday’s practice. “Now we’ve got to fix it. You can’t just live in the past. You learn from it and move on.”
It’ll be easier to move on once the season kicks off August 30 against Southern Miss, but it’ll also be the start of Mitchell’s final collegiate season. And he wants to go out a winner.
“When I’m a granddad and I got grandchildren, and they ask me, ‘Oh, Dad, how were you your senior year, last year of college?’ You know what I mean?” Mitchell said. “I want to be able to tell them, ‘Oh, I won big.’”
If Mississippi State does win big (however you care to define that), Mitchell will be an important part of it. Here’s why:
Who is Nic Mitchell?
Mitchell arrived in Starkville for the 2021 season as a three-star prospect from Mandarin High School in Jacksonville, Fla. He had nearly 200 total tackles in his high school career and won the Florida High School Athletic Association Class 8A state title as a sophomore. He earned a redshirt his first season at Mississippi State and, in 2022, played in 13 games primarily on special teams. In 2023, again played in all 12 games mostly on special teams. Through his first three seasons, Mitchell had recorded 15 tackles.
What happened in 2024?
Last season was a struggle for Mississippi State’s defense. Those struggles are well documented, so we wont rehash that. The 2024 season was Mitchell’s first as a starting linebacker and he ended the season with 80 tackles, 3 TFLs, 2 pass breakups and one interception. He had a season-high 11 tackles against Missouri and had at least 10 in two other games (Texas A&M and UMass).
Why will he be important in 2025?
Players like Mitchell – players who never transfer – are becoming rarer each season. So, Mitchell is important in that regard. A good 2025 season can be a reminder that players can stay in one place, develop and become a great player. He’ll also be important for what he does on the field. The Bulldogs added some linebackers in the portal, so maybe he won’t have to play more than 600 snaps again, and the additions on the defensive line should make life easier for Mitchell.