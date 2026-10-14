Offensive Keys To A Mississippi State Victory Over LSU

STARKVILLE — Mississippi State’s offense has had no problem lighting the scoreboard up the first week of the season. However, one area of concern has been the offensive line’s protection of quarterback Kamario Taylor.

Taylor’s status for the LSU game this weekend is currently up in the air. The Mississippi State offensive line has allowed 13 sacks up to this point in the season with five sacks coming against Alabama before the bye week.

Getting Backup QB Ready

"Right now, the focus is getting (Taylor) ready to play and then having the ability to continue to create the depth in the room," Lebby said on Monday. "Billy (Puckett) and AJ (Swann) obviously are the two guys that have been competing since Day 1 in fall camp and really last spring. So, those guys obviously have the ability to get work if (Taylor) wasn't ready to roll."

Whether Taylor is under center or not, the Bulldogs' offensive line must improve quickly. The Mississippi State rushing attack struggled against the Crimson Tide. The Bulldogs' rushing attack generated a total of 18 yards on the ground against Alabama. Mississippi State’s offensive line must find a way to protect the quarterback and open up the rushing lane.

The Bayou Bengals have opened up anywhere from 11.5 to 13.5 points favorites against the Bulldogs. Sustaining drives will be key to escaping Death Valley this week.

Whoever is the signal caller this week for the Bulldogs must limit the three and outs. Establishing the rushing attack will help. However, getting Taylor or freshman quarterback Parker Puckett comfortable in a hostile environment will be key for the Bulldogs.

Blazing Open Fields

One avenue for a successful weekend for Mississippi State is taking advantage of the skill set senior wide receiver Anthony Evans III brings. Evans III is off to a hot start to the season. The Converse, TX native has hauled in 40 receptions this season for 574 yards and five touchdowns.

Evans III has had made a habit out of hauling in contested receptions this season. He has a great awareness of where he is on the field. Evans III had his most productive game of the season against Alabama, hauling in 12 receptions for 166 yards and two touchdowns.

"He’s creating consistency in his life and inside this building that has given him the opportunity to do what he’s doing," Lebby said. "Long year, a lot of ball ahead, we need his production in a great way week in and week out. But for me it’s about who he’s become when he’s not int he building. That’s given him the chacne to have the success he’s had."

Death Valley is a difficult place to play no matter the time of day. Making sure the offensive line, quarterback play, rushing attack is clicking will be key this week.

Lane Kiffin is dangerous when his team is on the ropes. The Bayou Bengals enter this matchup on the ropes and the Bulldogs’ offense needed to take advantage of any mistake that LSU will make this Saturday morning. In any event, plenty of questions will be answered this weekend.

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