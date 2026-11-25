Mississippi State's quarterback question finally has a lean, even if coach Jeff Lebby hasn't put a name on it.

Tuesday's first SEC availability report listed quarterback AJ Swann as doubtful for Friday's Egg Bowl at Ole Miss, which points toward Billy Puckett, the former walk-on whose given first name is Parker. A win at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium would clinch bowl eligibility for the Bulldogs (5-6).

Nov 14, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterbacks AJ Swann (left) and Kamario Taylor (right) share a laugh during warm ups prior to the game against the Auburn Tigersat Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

The doubtful tag fits the breadcrumbs Lebby left after Saturday's 34-16 win over Tennessee Tech.

Saturday night left AJ Swann in a boot

Swann watched that game in a boot on his left foot, and Lebby didn't sugarcoat things.

"It's still kind of being decided. Obviously, you guys saw him today in the boot. He is better today than he was obviously on Monday. He wasn't close to being ready to play today. The hope is that he will be ready to roll, but it's going to be day-to-day, especially with it being as short of a week as it is," Lebby said.

A Black Friday kickoff trims a healing day off a tight clock, and the Appalachian State transfer is 0-3 as a Mississippi State starter. Swann does carry one fond memory of the Rebels, though, having completed 27 of 38 passes for 281 yards and two touchdowns without an interception as a Vanderbilt freshman in 2022, even as Ole Miss rallied for a 52-28 win.

Sunday brought Jeff Lebby's practice test

Nov 14, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs defensive coordinator Zach Arnett and head coach Jeff Lebby looks on during the fourth quarter against the Auburn Tigers at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Petre Thomas-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

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A day later, Lebby turned the decision into a pass-or-fail practice exam.

"It will really depend on how AJ is able to practice this week. If he's able to really go (Monday) to be able to get to work, then I'll start getting closer to making that decision. But that's really what it's going to be about is if he can go practice. If AJ can't practice at all for us this week, I think it's going to be really hard for him to just go play. So, we'll work through that as we move through the week," Lebby said.

Tuesday's report suggests Swann hasn't stacked enough work to clear that bar, so the verdict rides on how his foot responds before the trip to Oxford.

Billy Pucket has the inside track

Puckett gave Lebby every reason for comfort, throwing for a career-high 232 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. A nod on Friday would also hand him back-to-back starts for the first time, since his only other start came in October at LSU.

Nov 21, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Parker "Billy" Puckett (15) throws the ball against Tennessee Tech during the first half at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

"I'm incredibly appreciative of Billy and who he's been. The kid absolutely loves our university, loves his football team, loves his teammates, wants to get better and wants to give us an opportunity to go win. And so, for him to get that done today, I'm proud of him," Lebby said.

The starter will need a sturdier pocket, since the Bulldogs have surrendered 39 sacks and Ole Miss has piled up 26, and Lebby made clear where the trouble starts.

"We've got to do a great job taking care of the football. That's where it's going to start, and that starts again up front. They don't touch the ball, but we've got to do everything we can to keep the quarterback upright and clean from a pass protection standpoint. That will be a great challenge," Lebby said.

"I don't think there's any doubt the front for Ole Miss is the best part of their defense. And so, for us, we're going to have to play really well up front and going to have to be better than we've been fundamentally and protect the QB in a great way."

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