STARKVILLE, Miss. — Snapping a six-game losing streak usually buys a team a little respect, yet the betting market still gives Mississippi State little hope after its win over Tennessee Tech.

DraftKings lists Ole Miss as a 19.5-point favorite for Friday's 123rd Egg Bowl, and the Bulldogs sit at +750 on the moneyline, an implied win probability of roughly 12%. ESPN's Football Power Index pegged Mississippi State's odds of winning out at one in eight before Saturday's game, so the victory changed the record but not the daunting Egg Bowl outlook.

Nov 21, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs quarterback Parker "Billy" Puckett (15) looks to pass the ball against Tennessee Tech during the first half at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Skepticism runs deep for good reason. The Bulldogs opened 4-0 with road wins at Minnesota and South Carolina and climbed to No. 16 in the AP poll, yet the offense later managed nine points or fewer against LSU, Texas and Auburn within a four-week span, and Mississippi State is 0-7 against the spread in its last seven games.

Even the home crowd sensed it, as Senior Day's announced attendance of 41,121 was the program's lowest since 2008, excluding the 2020 pandemic season.

Anthony Evans III brings a record chase to Oxford

Good news arrived Tuesday, though. Receiver Anthony Evans III, who twisted his right ankle on a muffed punt in the fourth quarter on Saturday, didn't appear on the first SEC availability report, which squares with what coach Jeff Lebby said postgame.

"He's going to be fine," Lebby said.

Evans had torched Tennessee Tech for eight catches, 129 yards and a touchdown before leaving, and he now sits 126 yards shy of breaking Brenen Thompson's single-season program record of 1,054 yards. A record-setting day against a bitter rival would make a storybook ending.

Mike Leach's final win offers a blueprint

Mississippi State coach Mike Leach walks on the sideline before one of his team's games with the Bulldogs. | USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect

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History hands the Bulldogs a sliver of hope, since their last Egg Bowl victory came in the same stadium. On Thanksgiving night in 2022, Mississippi State knocked off No. 20 Ole Miss 24-22 at Vaught-Hemingway Stadium, and the win turned out to be coach Mike Leach's final game before his death that December. Defensive tackle Randy Charlton sealed it by batting down a two-point try after the Rebels pulled within two with 1:25 left.

Ole Miss has won all three meetings since, and Lebby's first two Egg Bowls ended in losses by 12 and 19 points. On closer inspection, these Rebels look far more beatable than their 7-4 record suggests, having dropped three of four SEC games before a 59-17 tune-up against FCS Wofford, with a seven-point dud against Georgia and a 17-point outing at Oklahoma along the way.

First-year Ole Miss coach Pete Golding has even warned that the Bulldogs will bring a different energy than their film suggests.

Fluff Bothwell holds the best counterpunch

Ole Miss owns the SEC's worst run defense at 152.2 yards allowed per game, which makes the return of Mississippi State's top rusher the week's most intriguing storyline.

Running back Fluff Bothwell sat out Saturday despite 649 rushing yards and three touchdowns on the season, yet he was nowhere to be found on Tuesday's availability report.

Nov 7, 2026; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Fluff Bothwell (24) runs with the ball against the Vanderbilt Commodores during the first half at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Lebby said keeping Bothwell out was all about Friday.

"No, I was very dialed in on today. We needed our guys that were healthy to go play really well. Fluff wasn't quite ready to play. Even this morning in the hotel, he was champing at the bit to go play. It wasn't the right thing to do. Trying to get him back to as close as 100% as we can for Friday," Lebby said.

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