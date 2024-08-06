Opinion: Could Mississippi State's Offense be Surprisingly Good?
STARKVILLE, Miss. — This season's expectations surrounding Mississippi State football vary depending on who is asked. The media days poll had the Bulldogs finishing 15th in the Southeastern Conference, but State fans expect their team to be back in the postseason.
However, the one constant everybody predicts when talking about MSU football in 2024 is that the offense will be significantly improved. Granted, that's not saying much considering the struggles the Bulldogs experienced last year under offensive coordinator Kevin Barbay, but the sentiment speaks more towards the confidence people have in the new head coach as opposed to an indictment on the previous staff.
In December, Jeff Lebby was announced as Mississippi State's 36th head football coach. The former Oklahoma coordinator has had success with his offense everywhere he has been and has worked under some impressive head coaches including Lane Kiffin (Ole Miss), Josh Heupel (UCF), and Art Briles (Baylor).
Everyone understands how effective Lebby’s veer-and-shoot scheme can be, and the buzz around Starkville has been even louder due to the exciting brand of offense that has eluded MSU for nearly a decade. However, despite the positivity on the offensive progress, the Bulldogs are still not getting much love as a team, which could be indicative of the defense. Either way, the talent on this offense alone could propel State to exceed expectations.
A key to every great offense is having an effective offensive line; and this group may have the highest ceiling of any on the team. However, the unit has undergone a lot of changes, including with new offensive line coach, Cody Kennedy.
Formerly at Arkansas, he was under offensive coordinator Kendal Briles, who runs a scheme similar to Lebby. The Bulldogs didn't return any starters up front from the 2023 season, but Kennedy had a plan.
"In this day and age, you gotta take advantage of the transfer portal, and we brought four guys in, and they are all going to be contributors,” Kennedy said.
The Bulldogs' portal haul was full of talent and, most importantly, experience. Ethan Miner (North Texas), Jacoby Jackson (Texas Tech), Marlon Martinez (LSU), and Makylan Pounders (Memphis) have a combined 64 starts, which could pay dividends when proper communication is built.
Also in the mix is Bulldogs veteran Albert Reese, who has made a lot of progress both on and off the field. The junior should play a huge role in bringing the new guys together, and his impressive size is paying dividends after taking first-team reps at left guard during the MSU spring game.
Having veteran talent on the line is always a plus, but especially with the player who snaps the ball on every play, the center. Milner may not have SEC experience, but his maturity has been noticeable, and his play on the field has caught the attention of his teammates.
“He is doing a great job. I mean, it is not an easy task being the center mentally. It is the hardest position on the offensive line,” Reese said.
Tight end Seydou Traore could be the most underrated player on the team. The former Arkansas State transfer put up 655 yards and four touchdowns in 2022 but was forced to sit out last season due to NCAA transfer rules.
Lebby notoriously utilizes the tight end very effectively in the passing game, and Traore has the size of a normal tight end but with receiver-like agility, making him a nightmare matchup for opposing defenses. Moreover, his confidence is rubbing off on his new teammates.
“The entire offense always comes out confident,” Traore said. “We believe we are gonna score on every drive.”
The wide receiver group is another with a lot of potential. The previous staff hired Chad Bumphis to coach the wideouts, and Lebby decided to retain the former Bulldog player. Early indications are that the decision was a good one.
Bumphis needed to replace most of his production from the prior year and hit the transfer portal hard. The product of Tupelo, Miss., signed Kelly Akharaiyi (UTEP), Kevin Coleman (Louisville), and Trent Hudson (New Mexico State.)
Each of them produced at their previous schools, and they are also veterans, which can only help the young guys in the room. The freshmen Bumphis signed in the 2024 class only add to optimism with 4-star prospects: Mario Craver, Braylon Burnside, and JJ Harrell.
The influx of talent should create a lot of competition between the veterans and youngsters and give Bumphis something every coach wants.
“We have a good problem on our hands; we got a lot of guys who deserve to see some playing time,” Bumphis said.
Finally, the most critical person on the offense is the quarterback, Blake Shapen. The Baylor transfer brought a lot of experience to Starkville, including a Big 12 title, but has not been outstanding.
The Shreveport, La., product has thrown for 5,574 career yards and 36 touchdowns despite having some injury setbacks. However, Lebby felt confident in Shapen that he could effectively run his system, which should carry weight.
"I watch him [Shapen] and say that is my kind of guy," Lebby said. "He can make every throw on the field and keep plays alive with his feet."
Shapen proved that back in April in the Mississippi State spring game, going 18-for-22, resulting in 312 yards and three touchdowns.
Consequently, the key to the Bulldogs season is for Shapen to remain healthy because while he is on the field, even at Baylor, he flashes. Yet he must remain upright, which falls a lot on the shoulder of the new-look State offensive line and the other blockers.
These early days in fall camp are when the pieces need to start fitting together, and there are early signs that Sharpen is beginning to make the necessary connections with his receivers.
“It has been awesome. We brought in some transfers and young guys who have made a big impact,” Shapen said. It has been great working with them, and they want to get better every day.”
Due to the position's importance, the quarterback must be a leader and rally his teammates, regardless of what team he was on last season. Becoming a team leader out of the transfer portal can be especially difficult, but so far the MSU veterans have welcomed him. That's a good sign for what may follow.
“Blake is my dog,” MSU receiver Jordan Mosley said. "He is a great quarterback; he can throw the pill, is scrappy, and is not afraid to get dirty.”