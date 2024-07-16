Opinion: Don't be Shocked if the Offensive Line Becomes the Best Unit for State
STARKVILLE, Miss. — When first-year head coach Jeff Lebby arrived at Mississippi State, much of the focus was on the wide receivers, running backs, and quarterbacks. The former Oklahoma offensive coordinator runs an explosive offense that leads his skilled players to the next level, and naturally, flashy playmakers catch the public's eyes.
However, the 40-year-old head coach is a former offensive lineman, so he also understands the importance of the front five to a team. Lebby runs the football more than people would think, and having some bulk and grit certainly makes the job easier for running backs.
The Bulldogs lost five veterans from their group last year, and transitioning to a different offense seemed like an uphill battle. The first thing Lebby had to do was bring in a new offensive line coach, and he nailed the hire by bringing in Arkansas offensive line coach Cody Kennedy.
It was a solid addition, and Kennedy was already familiar with the Lebby scheme as he worked under TCU offensive coordinator Kendal Briles during his time in Fayetteville. Briles and Lebby come from the same coaching tree, and Kennedy excelled under the former, becoming a semifinalist for the Broyles Award in 2021. The award goes to the top assistant coach in college football.
However, Kennedy had to hit the ground running in Starkville as he quickly needed to work the transfer portal to build up his unit. The position group where experience is essential is in the trenches, and the Bulldogs signed four guys from the portal with just that — albeit not together.
The first two guys, Jacoby Jackson (Texas Tech) and Marlon Martinez (LSU), have experience at the power four level. Jackson appeared in all 13 games and made eight starts for the Red Raiders, playing at either guard position.
The 6-6 320-pound offensive lineman did not allow a sack in 598 total snaps last season. Martinez did not see the field as much while in Baton Rouge because of a stacked offensive line, but he did make four career starts for the Tigers.
Both guys combined for 14 career starts at the highest collegiate level, an invaluable experience for a young offensive line. Ethan Miner (North Texas) and Makylan Pounders (Memphis) are the two who haven't played in a premier conference before, but they're perhaps the most talented of the additions.
Miner was impressive last season in the American Conference and held down the center position, the primary communicator for the offensive line. While he does not boast power-four snaps, he has experience at the center position, which is critical.
The product out of West Hartford, Conn., also graded out at 81.2 by Pro Football Focus, which was good for third overall in the country for centers. Pounders was initially committed to Mississippi State but flipped to Ole Miss before ending up at Memphis.
However, the 6-5 310-pound offensive tackle flourished for the Tigers and started all ten games he appeared in as a redshirt sophomore. He got most of the first-team reps at left tackle for State during the spring game.
The Bulldogs also returned an intriguing offensive line duo: Albert Reese IV and Leon Bell. Reese was selected as one of three representatives for MSU at SEC Media Days, which is not a guarantee, but it is a pretty good sign that Lebby feels confident he'll start this fall.
The Edmonton, Alberta, product — yes, Canada — has played in 28 career games with only one start but saw an increase in playing time last season as a redshirt sophomore. Due to his frame, the 6-7 330-pound lineman has looked like an NFL prospect from the moment he stepped on campus but obviously has yet to showcase that during games. Nevertheless, Reese has seemingly taken on a leadership role for his team and could be poised to break through this fall.
Bell was a highly touted junior-college prospect the Bulldogs signed back in 2022, and still has a lot of promise. Like Reese, the 6-8 325-pounder has an NFL frame. The Alvis, Texas product appeared in four games last season and earned a redshirt as most JUCO offensive linemen do, but he was getting a lot of first-team reps during the MSU spring game.
A freshman who could earn some playing time this year is Jimothy Lewis Jr. The 4-star prospect started his prep career at MRA (MS) before heading to IMG Academy in Florida but decided to return home for his college career.
Getting Lewis was a huge recruiting win for State, and it will pay dividends, maybe not this year but in the future. True freshmen don't often play in the trenches in the SEC. However, Lewis is talented enough to earn playing time.
Depth is a must-have on the offensive line, and the Bulldogs have that, thanks to a solid portal class and a strong core of returnees. Kennedy is a respected offensive line coach with a talented, experienced room to work with.
This group will not be flashy or turn heads, but just over a month away from kickoff, it could already be the Bulldogs' best unit. It'll come down to chemistry and how well the new unit meshes and comes together during fall camp, but having a cohesive group playing like they've been together for years would be massive for Lebby as he installs his offense.