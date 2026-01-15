Where Mississippi State's portal class ranks ahead of window closing

The only college football transfer portal window closes in less than 48 hours and fireworks should be expected. Especially now that coaches are back from the AFCA convention.

However, I wouldn't expect too many more fireworks to be set off in Starkville.

The Bulldogs have 20 players either signed or committed from the transfer portal. Six are offensive linemen, one of the biggest positions of need and six defensive backs, the other biggest position of need.

However, deciding how good of a transfer portal class Mississippi State has is hard. The two major recruiting services, On3/Rivals and 247Sports have wildly different rankings for the Bulldogs.

On3 has Mississippi State's portal class ranked No. 13 overall, while 247Sports has the class ranked No. 32. Both sites use their own proprietary algorithm. The main difference, put as simply as possible. between the two is that 247 bases its rankings on the ratings of players while On3's is more production-based.

Neither one is necessarily better than the other, but the discrepancy for Mississippi State is worth noting.

Here's the main thing to remember: rankings don't matter much. What matters is if Mississippi State has gotten better.

The answer to that is yes.

Mississippi State Transfer Portal

Class Rankings

On3/Rivals: No. 13

247Sports: No. 32

Incoming Bulldogs

WR Marquis Johnson (Missouri)

DE Jayson Jenkins (Florida State)

QB AJ Swann (Appalachian State)

CB Kaylib Singleton (Syracuse)

CB Quentin Taylor (Iowa State)

OL Mario Nash (Florida State)

CB Jameer Grimsley (Florida)

S Marcus Williams (Rice)

OL Jaelyne Matthews (Florida State)

EDGE Amaree Williams (Florida State)

OL LJ Prudhomme (Arkansas)

DE Gus Cordova (USC)

TE Riley Williams (Oregon State)

WR Zion Ragins (Oklahoma)

OL Isaiah Autry-Dent (Oklahoma)

OL DJ Chester (LSU)

CB Kendel Dolby (Oklahoma)

S Jardin Gilbert (LSU)

OL Tyler Miller (LSU)

DT Dealyn Evans (Texas A&M)

Outgoing Bulldogs

WR Jordan Mosley

S Stonka Burnside (Memphis)

WR Cam Thompson (Northern Illinois)

WR Anson Lewis

DL Terrance Hibbler

OL Jaekwon Bouldin

WR Jaron Glover

DL Corey Clark

OL Alex Lopez (Western Kentucky)

K Marlon Hauck

OL Brennan Smith

S Tony Mitchell

WR Markus Allen

DE Joseph Head

TE Max Reese

OL Jimothy Lewis Jr. (Cal)

WR Ferzell Shepard

TE Emeka Iloh

S Lo'Kavion Jackson

TE Cam Ball

QB Luke Kromenhoek (South Florida)

RB Johnnie Daniels

S Tyler Woodard

CB Dwight Lewis III

DL Ashun Shepphard

WR Davian Jackson

P Nathan Tiyce

DT Kai McClendon

CB Elijah Cannon (Kansas)

S Cyrus Reyes

OL Luke Work (Missouri)

RB Seth Davis

OL Koby Keenum (Memphis)

LB Montrell Chapman

DT Kedrick Bingley-Jones (Alabama)

CB DK McGruder

CB Jayven Williams

DAWG FEED: