Where Mississippi State's portal class ranks ahead of window closing
The only college football transfer portal window closes in less than 48 hours and fireworks should be expected. Especially now that coaches are back from the AFCA convention.
However, I wouldn't expect too many more fireworks to be set off in Starkville.
The Bulldogs have 20 players either signed or committed from the transfer portal. Six are offensive linemen, one of the biggest positions of need and six defensive backs, the other biggest position of need.
However, deciding how good of a transfer portal class Mississippi State has is hard. The two major recruiting services, On3/Rivals and 247Sports have wildly different rankings for the Bulldogs.
On3 has Mississippi State's portal class ranked No. 13 overall, while 247Sports has the class ranked No. 32. Both sites use their own proprietary algorithm. The main difference, put as simply as possible. between the two is that 247 bases its rankings on the ratings of players while On3's is more production-based.
Neither one is necessarily better than the other, but the discrepancy for Mississippi State is worth noting.
Here's the main thing to remember: rankings don't matter much. What matters is if Mississippi State has gotten better.
The answer to that is yes.
Mississippi State Transfer Portal
Class Rankings
- On3/Rivals: No. 13
- 247Sports: No. 32
Incoming Bulldogs
- WR Marquis Johnson (Missouri)
- DE Jayson Jenkins (Florida State)
- QB AJ Swann (Appalachian State)
- CB Kaylib Singleton (Syracuse)
- CB Quentin Taylor (Iowa State)
- OL Mario Nash (Florida State)
- CB Jameer Grimsley (Florida)
- S Marcus Williams (Rice)
- OL Jaelyne Matthews (Florida State)
- EDGE Amaree Williams (Florida State)
- OL LJ Prudhomme (Arkansas)
- DE Gus Cordova (USC)
- TE Riley Williams (Oregon State)
- WR Zion Ragins (Oklahoma)
- OL Isaiah Autry-Dent (Oklahoma)
- OL DJ Chester (LSU)
- CB Kendel Dolby (Oklahoma)
- S Jardin Gilbert (LSU)
- OL Tyler Miller (LSU)
- DT Dealyn Evans (Texas A&M)
Outgoing Bulldogs
- WR Jordan Mosley
- S Stonka Burnside (Memphis)
- WR Cam Thompson (Northern Illinois)
- WR Anson Lewis
- DL Terrance Hibbler
- OL Jaekwon Bouldin
- WR Jaron Glover
- DL Corey Clark
- OL Alex Lopez (Western Kentucky)
- K Marlon Hauck
- OL Brennan Smith
- S Tony Mitchell
- WR Markus Allen
- DE Joseph Head
- TE Max Reese
- OL Jimothy Lewis Jr. (Cal)
- WR Ferzell Shepard
- TE Emeka Iloh
- S Lo'Kavion Jackson
- TE Cam Ball
- QB Luke Kromenhoek (South Florida)
- RB Johnnie Daniels
- S Tyler Woodard
- CB Dwight Lewis III
- DL Ashun Shepphard
- WR Davian Jackson
- P Nathan Tiyce
- DT Kai McClendon
- CB Elijah Cannon (Kansas)
- S Cyrus Reyes
- OL Luke Work (Missouri)
- RB Seth Davis
- OL Koby Keenum (Memphis)
- LB Montrell Chapman
- DT Kedrick Bingley-Jones (Alabama)
- CB DK McGruder
- CB Jayven Williams
