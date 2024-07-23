Opinion: Four Under-the-Radar Bulldogs for 2024 season
STARKVILLE, Miss. — As we approach the opening kickoff, several unknowns surround Mississippi State football. Bulldogs head coach Jeff Lebby will have to adjust to being the top guy for the first time in his career, and defensive coordinator Coleman Hutzler is also taking on a brand new role.
Not only will there be a transition for the coaching staff, but the players will also undergo change, whether they are MSU veterans or transfer-portal players. Bulldogs veterans like senior defensive lineman De'Monte Russell will have his third different head coach in as many years, and transfer receiver Kevin Coleman will be playing in the Southeastern Conference for the first time.
Everyone knows several players who will contribute and play a massive role for State: Blake Shapen, John Lewis, Makylan Pounders, Donterry Russell, etc. But who are some of the other names that could make a leap this year?
1. Albert Reese IV
We'll start with a guy who represented Mississippi State at SEC Media Days in Dallas. While it was not surprising to see Reese on the list of Bulldogs due to his long tenure in Starkville, it almost certainly meant Lebby felt confident he would start.
The former Oklahoma offensive coordinator later confirmed that the Edmonton, Alberta native had earned a prominent role during spring practices. This is an excellent development for State due to the upside the 6-7 330-pound offensive guard possesses. Since arriving on campus, he's looked the part of an SEC offensive lineman.
The Bulldogs signed four talented offensive linemen from the transfer portal, but instead of exiting and heading elsewhere, Reese dug in and won a job.
2. Isaac Smith
Former Mississippi State head coach Zach Arnett won a significant recruiting battle just a few weeks into his tenure by signing Smith. The Fulton, Miss. native was being courted by the elites of college football, such as LSU, Georgia, and Florida State.
However, the hype for the 4-star safety faded, a product of modern college football. Transfer-portal recruiting is vital to the success of every program because it can mean an immediate infusion of players with college football experience in key spots.
Smith appeared in 12 games a season ago at safety and racked up 15 tackles, but MSU's secondary is wide-open. If the 6-0 205-pound sophomore is part of the starting lineup, that is a big deal for State because he has immense talent.
3. Seydou Traore
When the Bulldogs signed the former Arkansas State tight end, it got lost in the shuffle because he was forced to sit out last season. Originally from London, England, he had a dominant sophomore season, racking up 50 catches for 655 yards and four touchdowns.
Traore is back and appears poised to have a big year in the Lebby offense, which loves to take advantage of mismatches. The 6-4 235-pounder is a coverage problem as he has wide receiver skills in a big body.
The Bulldogs added a solid group of playmakers from the transfer portal and the high school ranks, but Traore could outshine all of them.
4. Trevion Williams
The former 4-star recruit has struggled with injuries throughout his two years thus far in Starkville, but with the veterans ahead of him on the depth chart gone, he'll have no better opportunity to step forward.
Mississippi State has long called itself "defensive line U" due to the quality of its NFL talent: Chris Jones, Jeffrey Simmons, Montez Sweat, Fletcher Cox, etc. The Crystal Springs, Miss. native seemed poised to be the next in line but has only appeared in six games.
Like most of the MSU defense, it is unknown, but winning the line of scrimmage is crucial in the SEC, and Williams will play a massive role for State this fall.