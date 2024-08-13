Opinion: Two Guys Can Raise the Floor of the MSU Defense
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State football is entering a new era, and change has already arrived. The Bulldogs have long been known for their stiff defense but bland offense; however, the roles have been reversed this season.
Naturally, the offense has caught headlines with Jeff Lebby as the head coach, and that group is expected to play well. However, the defense under first-year defensive coordinator Coleman Hutzler has low expectations.
The criticism is fair, as State lost a large chunk of production and did not do as well in the transfer portal as the offense. State's defense will take a more traditional approach, relying heavily on recruits MSU signed out of high school.
While inexperienced, the MSU defense still has talent, and if two guys perform well, it can change the complexion of the entire unit. Starting with an interior defensive lineman, Trevion Williams.
The Crystal Springs, Miss. native is entering his third season in Starkville but has struggled to remain healthy. The former 4-star appeared in the first three games last year and made six tackles and a tackle and a half for loss before suffering a season-ending injury.
”It feels great to be back,” Williams said. “I am happy to be out there with my boys doing what I love.”
The 6-4 295-pounder is healthy this season and has all the makings of a future NFL player. He made Fox’s Bruce Feldman 2024 College Football Freak List thanks to being clocked running at 19.56 mph, benching 455 pounds, and vertically jumping an impressive 33.5 inches.
His teammates understand the caliber of athlete Williams is.
“He is different... strong, physical, and athletic,” MSU defensive lineman Sulaiman Kpaka said.
It also helps that Williams will be coached by veteran defensive line coach David Turner, who coached the NFL greats, Chris Jones and Fletcher Cox. Turner keeps his message simple and wants his group to embrace their demanding job.
“Effort, he wants us to be toughest guys on the field,” Williams said. “We got the hardest job, and he wants us to play like it.”
Since arriving on campus, Williams has been expected to perform well due to the Bulldogs' success with defensive linemen, and his recruiting profile matched that success. However, due to his injuries, the national stage has yet to see what the sophomore can do, but he is set for a breakout year.
The offensive and defensive lines are essential at every level of football, but in the Southeastern Conference, being good in the trenches is vital for success. There have been concerns about the MSU defense, particularly the defensive line, due to a lack of experience, but if Williams performs to his ability, it will raise the floor of this defense.
“I just want to go ball hard, that's it,” Williams said. “And whatever happens after that, happens.”
Defensive back Kelley Jones is entering his second season in maroon and white this fall, and he is another guy who could change the perception of this defense. The Clarksdale, Miss. native is one of the fastest players on the team, which is more impressive considering his 6-4 195-pound frame.
However, his frame will give him the most demanding job on the field, as he will likely face the outside receiver from each school, who is often the most talented guy. Playing cornerback is arguably the toughest position on the field and requires a certain level of confidence, and Jones has plenty.
“I just wanna let them know who I am from the start,” Jones said. “From when the ball gets spotted, I walk up and look them in the eyes. Let me know I am here, and let the world know I'm here.”
The former 4-star's talent is evident; he must live up to that this season. The redshirt freshman will likely be in the starting lineup, and State's cornerback room does not look promising on paper.
MSU struggled defending the pass a season ago, and it was costly in games against LSU and South Carolina. The offensive shift in the SEC is noticeable, as more teams push the ball down the field now more than ever, which makes Jones's job even more important.
His teammates have noticed how much he has improved since last season, as well as his high ceiling.
“He has gotten bigger, stronger, and smarter,” MSU safety Isaac Smith said. “I think this year it is up to him to make it or break it… he has the right coaches and everything laid out for him. It is up to him to take it and run with it.”
It may be a rebuilding year for the State defense, but that does not mean the unit is terrible. It could be, certainly, but there is enough talent for the defense to exceed expectations.
Williams and Jones both play at the two most important defense levels, and whether the State defense rises up or bottoms out, they will play a significant role in either.