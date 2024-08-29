Opponent Preview: Experienced EKU Defense Facing Bulldog Offense With No Returning Starters
STARKVILLE, Miss. – If Mississippi State wants to start off a new era the right way and fast rack the hype build up, the Bulldogs not only need to win, but do so convincingly.
While Eastern Kentucky is an FCS team that’s 0-8 in its history against SEC teams, the Colonels last year lost to Kentucky by only 11 points (28-17). And more than half of that defensive unit will be on the field Saturday night against Mississippi State.
Nine defensive starters played in 10 or more games last season for Eastern Kentucky which is in stark contrast to the Bulldogs starting 11 new players on offense. EKU returns its entire starting defensive line (Jeremiah Bailey, Ryan Jackson and Darrian Baker) and starting linebackers (Kyle Kelly, Gabe Stephens, Maddox Marcellus and Cam Junior), and two defensive backs (Mike Smith Jr. and Jordan Thomas).
Smith was an All-UAC preseason selection and was named to the 2025 Reese’s Senior Bowl Watchlist. He’s also the team’s leading tackler returning from last season with 56 tackles and led the Colonels with two interceptions, 13 passes defended and 11 pass breakups.
2024 Projected Starters
(Returning players in italics)
DE Jeremiah Bailey
NT Ryan Jackson
DE Darrian Baker
LB Gabe Stephens
LB Kyle Kelly
LB Maddox Marcellus
LB Cam Junior
CB Jordan Thomas
CB Vito Tisdale
S Mike Smith Jr.
S Sam Robertson
2023 Team Statistics
- Points allowed per game: 33.2
- Rush yards allowed per game: 163.9
- Rush yards allowed per carry: 4.8
- Pass yards allowed per game: 312.5
- Pass yards allowed per catch: 13.3
- Interceptions: 9
- Forced Fumbles: 12
- Sacks: 24
2023 Individual Statistical Leaders
Tackles
Logan Blake – 132
Nic Cheeley – 80
Mike Smith Jr. – 56
Sacks
Frank Lee – 4.5
Darrian Baker – 4
Ryan Jackson – 3.5
Interceptions
Mike Smith Jr. – 2
Logan Blake – 2
Five others had 1.