Opponent Preview: Experienced EKU Defense Facing Bulldog Offense With No Returning Starters

All but two projected starters played in 10 or more games for EKU last season

Cincinnati Bearcats wide receiver Braden Smith (0) and Eastern Kentucky Colonels defensive back Mike Smith Jr. (24) fall to the ground in an attempt to catch the ball in the end zone during the first half of the NCAA football game between the Cincinnati Bearcats and the Eastern Kentucky Colonels at Nippert Stadium. / Carter Skaggs-USA TODAY Sports
STARKVILLE, Miss. – If Mississippi State wants to start off a new era the right way and fast rack the hype build up, the Bulldogs not only need to win, but do so convincingly.

While Eastern Kentucky is an FCS team that’s 0-8 in its history against SEC teams, the Colonels last year lost to Kentucky by only 11 points (28-17). And more than half of that defensive unit will be on the field Saturday night against Mississippi State.

Nine defensive starters played in 10 or more games last season for Eastern Kentucky which is in stark contrast to the Bulldogs starting 11 new players on offense. EKU returns its entire starting defensive line (Jeremiah Bailey, Ryan Jackson and Darrian Baker) and starting linebackers (Kyle Kelly, Gabe Stephens, Maddox Marcellus and Cam Junior), and two defensive backs (Mike Smith Jr. and Jordan Thomas).

Smith was an All-UAC preseason selection and was named to the 2025 Reese’s Senior Bowl Watchlist. He’s also the team’s leading tackler returning from last season with 56 tackles and led the Colonels with two interceptions, 13 passes defended and 11 pass breakups.

2024 Projected Starters

(Returning players in italics)

DE Jeremiah Bailey

NT Ryan Jackson

DE Darrian Baker

LB Gabe Stephens

LB Kyle Kelly

LB Maddox Marcellus

LB Cam Junior

CB Jordan Thomas

CB Vito Tisdale

S Mike Smith Jr.

S Sam Robertson

2023 Team Statistics

  • Points allowed per game: 33.2
  • Rush yards allowed per game: 163.9
  • Rush yards allowed per carry: 4.8
  • Pass yards allowed per game: 312.5
  • Pass yards allowed per catch: 13.3
  • Interceptions: 9
  • Forced Fumbles: 12
  • Sacks: 24

2023 Individual Statistical Leaders

Tackles

Logan Blake – 132

Nic Cheeley – 80

Mike Smith Jr. – 56

Sacks

Frank Lee – 4.5

Darrian Baker – 4

Ryan Jackson – 3.5

Interceptions

Mike Smith Jr. – 2

Logan Blake – 2

Five others had 1.

TAYLOR HODGES

Award-winning sports editor, writer, columnist, and photographer with 15 years’ experience offering his opinion and insight about the sports world in Mississippi and Texas. Taylor has covered all levels of sports, from small high schools in the Mississippi Delta to NFL games. Follow Taylor on Twitter and Facebook.

