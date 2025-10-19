Overreaction Sunday in full swing for Mississippi State fans after loss to Florida
The NFL has overreaction Monday where its fans make outlandish, emotional statements about a big change their team needs to make or how the rest of the season will go.
College football has that too, just on Sundays and there’s no shortage of overreactions being made by Mississippi State fans right now.
The Bulldogs’ 23-21 loss to Florida should have been a win and not just because of what happened at the end of the game. There were plenty of opportunities to win and that makes this loss a lot more painful and, in turn, has made some fans on social media and on message boards emotional.
Here’s three of them. How this will work is we’ll make the argument in favor of a statement and then make a judgement on if its an overreaction or not.
Let’s begin with probably the most controversial reaction.
Blake Shapen needs to be benched
Shapen was 24-of-36 for 324 yards, no touchdowns, one interception and was sacked four times. He threw the game-ending interception to a defensive tackle who dropped into zone coverage.
There was also the three overthrown passes to wide receivers in the end zone in the first half. He did have two long pass completions to Anthony Evans III (48 yards) and Brenen Thompson (47) against Florida.
But for the most part, the Bulldogs’ offense didn’t do much. Their first touchdown came on the opening drive and then didn’t score again until the fourth quarter.
This decision isn’t limited to just one game, either. Shapen and the Bulldogs offense didn’t play well against Texas A&M and Shapen missed an open receiver in overtime against Tennessee to keep that game going.
With better quarterback play, Mississippi State would be 6-1 right now.
Verdict: Overreaction.
Mississippi State’s offensive struggles aren’t just because of the quarterback play.
The offensive line has struggled in pass protection and is inconsistent in run blocking. There are fewer penalties being called against the Bulldogs, but illegal formations, false starts and holding calls still plague them.
And while putting the blame for losing to the Gators on Shapen is easy, there are other mistakes that cost the Bulldogs the game.
Kyle Ferrie “missed” a 41-yard field goal (its debatable because the ball passed right over the right upright).
Seydou Traore gets called for holding that negates a 30-yard Davon Booth run in the fourth quarter. The Bulldogs do score a touchdown on the drive to make the score 23-21, but that touchdown could have come quicker and given Mississippi State more time on the final drive.
Also, there’s no guarantee Kamario Taylor or Luke Kromenhoek play any better. We haven’t seen enough of either to know if they’d play better.
And do you really want to put Taylor, the true freshman quarterback, behind that offensive line for more than just a handful of plays?
I've said it once and I'll say it again, Mississippi State has already seen what can happen when you put a true freshman quarterback in a starting role behind a shaky offensive line.
Mississippi State has a really good defense
In the last two games, the Bulldogs’ defense did enough to put the team in a position to win.
They held Texas A&M to 14 points through three quarters. Against Florida, they got two interceptions and sacked DJ Lagway to force a punt with 1:41 left in the game.
Florida’s star freshman wide receiver Dallas Wilson was targeted seven times but made just two catches, held Lagway to just a 58 completion percentage and had three TFLs.
Let’s not forget the goal line stand against Arizona State, holding the Sun Devils to a field goal so the offense can win the game on a 58-yard Brenen Thompson touchdown catch.
Verdict: Not an overreaction.
The defense isn’t elite and it’s toeing the line of being a great defense. For now, really good is great for Mississippi State.
Who would’ve believed me a year ago if I said “in a year Coleman Hutzler” is going to look like the best coach for Mississippi State?
It’s astonishing how much improved this defense is after one year. The Bulldogs were 126th nationally in total defense a year ago.
This year, after seven games, the defense ranks 45th in total defense.
That’s just one stat, but the defense has made similar improvements in most other categories, too.
And, really, just use your eyes and you can see how much better the Bulldogs are.
Mississippi State needs a coaching change
Jeff Lebby is still winless in the SEC after 11 games and won’t be favored in any more games the rest of the season. So, 0-16 in SEC play in two seasons is possible.
Lebby also came to Starkville as an offensive guru and engineered some of the best offenses of the last five years, but that hasn’t shown up at Mississippi State.
Yes, the big plays are fun, but the offense has been far from great.
And the decision to throw a pass in the fourth quarter against Florida instead of kicking a field goal was a colossal mistake.
Verdict: Massive overreaction.
This is the biggest overreaction I’ve seen this season.
Three weeks ago everyone was in love with Mississippi State and believed Lebby was doing a great job.
But now everyone is mad and thinks Lebby should be fired?
Seriously, folks, chill. That was a tough loss and it’s OK to be upset, but maybe step away from social media and the message boards?
Lebby’s not going anywhere, nor should he. He inherited a dumpster fire of a situation, suffered through 2024’s two-win season and has shown big improvements in 2025.
Look at the running backs (when healthy), the wide receivers and the entire defense. Lebby is building a program that everyone thought was on the rise three weeks ago.
And it still is.