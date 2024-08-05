Preseason Camp will be Vital for the Bulldog Receivers
STARKVILLE, Miss. —The massive amount of change involving Mississippi State football is well documented. Whether it be new head coach Jeff Lebby or a slew of new assistant coaches and players, Bulldog fans need to have their roster in hand for the season opener on August 31st against Eastern Kentucky.
The wide receiver room is a position group that saw almost a complete overhaul from last year, similar to the offensive line. However, the room will have the same coach from last year, as Lebby decided to retain Chad Bumphis, a former MSU player.
The Tupelo, Miss. native played in the maroon and white from 2009 to 2012 and set multiple records during his time in Starkville. The former Utah coach was brought in last year by former MSU head coach Zach Arnett, and he impressed on the recruiting trail.
However, Bumphis's situation was a bit different from the previous year, as he needed to find players who could make an instant impact.
"We had to replace the production that left the building: Tulu (Griffin), Zavion (Thomas), and J-Rob (Justin Robinson)," Bumphis said. We just had to find guys who could replace their production, and I think we did a good job."
On paper, State did an excellent job in the transfer portal, landing a trio of productive wideouts: Kevin Coleman (Louisville, 362 yards and two touchdowns), Trent Hudson (New Mexico State, 551 yards, ten touchdowns), and Kelly Akharaiyi (UTEP, 1,033 yards, and seven touchdowns). MSU also brought in a trio of blue-chip receivers from the high school ranks who are already giving defenders trouble: Braylon Burnside, Mario Craver, and JJ Harrell.
"I would say Mario Craver (has given me trouble)," Mississippi State defensive back Hunter Washington said. "That guy is going to be pretty good."
The influx of talent leads to great competition, but there are only so many snaps to be played. Bumphis says preseason camp will be vital in determining who can take over those starting spots.
"We got some guys who can play," Bumphis said with a smile. "We have a good problem on our hands; we got alot of guys who deserve to see some playing time."
Jordan Mosley is an MSU veteran who seems to be under the radar. The former Northwestern transfer is entering his third season in Starkville. Last year, he appeared in every game for the Bulldogs and racked up three catches for 45 yards and a touchdown.
The Mobile, Ala., native has earned praise from his coaches for his work on and off the field. The 6-0 195-pounder also spoke on the intense competition in the wide receiver room.
"It (competition) has been crazy but fun though," Mosley said. "There are a lot of guys who can play, and every guy has their strengths and weaknesses, and it's about finding the right guys."
A concern about having a room full of new faces can be who will be able to lead the room. This is especially true due to the fierce competition, which can bring out the best in a player but can also create animosity.
However, Bumphis says the leadership is strong due to the veteran presence.
"It's a nice level of maturity between Kelly (Akharaiyi), Kevin (Coleman), and J-Mo (Jordan Mosley)," Bumphis said. "We have those three guys leading the room, and it makes my job much easier."
Mississippi State fans got a brief glimpse at the explosive wide receivers this spring during the annual Maroon and White game. Akharaiyi and Craver stood out the most during the game as they each caught deep balls and displayed great speed.
However, despite all the talent, stars, and hype, Bumphis still harps on the off-the-field intangibles from the veterans and says that will be why the entire group produces at a high level this year.
"They (Kelly, Kevin, and Jordan) lead the room and make sure guys are where they are supposed to be," Bumphis said. "I think that's why we will have success because we are doing things the right way now."