Quarterly report: Mississippi State's performance review after four games
STARKVILLE, Miss. — The job of a head football coach is continuously evolving and, for now at least, the job is basically that of a CEO.
Just look at how Indeed describes the duties of a CEO:
“A Chief Executive Officer (CEO), or Chief Operating Officer (COO), is responsible for performing duties as the highest-ranking executive within a corporation to guide company practices and procedures. Their duties include overseeing company operations, communicating between board members and other company executives and making important decisions that impact the company’s brand identity and financial health.”
Change a few words and titles around and get a decent job description for today’s college football head coaches. Like this:
“A head football coach is responsible for serving as the highest-ranking leader within a college football program to guide team culture and performance. Their duties include overseeing practices, game planning, and on-field execution; communicating between the athletic director, assistant coaches, and players; making critical decisions that impact the program’s identity, recruiting success, and win-loss record; and keeping boosters, fans, and donors happy enough to keep writing checks.”
To further prove the point, some CEOs have quarterly calls with investors. Football coaches have weekly press conferences.
That’s pretty darn close, right?
One difference, though, is CEOs have to produce quarterly reports. Football coaches don’t, but don’t worry. We in the media are happy to fill that void.
What follows next is my version of a Mississippi State quarterly football report. Or maybe a more accurate description is an employee performance review?
We’ll identify the top-performers and identify which positions are exceeding expectations, meeting expectations or are in need of improvement.
Mississippi State’s First Quarterly Report
Superlative Awards
MVP: Brenen Thompson, WR
Stats: 17 receptions, 291 yards, 17.1 ypc, 3 TDs
Note: Had the game-winning 58-yard touchdown catch to beat then-No. 12 Arizona State.
Offensive MVP: Fluff Bothwell, RB
Stats: 47 runs, 271 yards, 5.8 ypc, 4 TD, 67.8 ypg
Note: If not for Thompson, Bothwell would be the most valuable transfer portal addition on offense.
Defensive MVP: Will Whitson, DL
Stats: 8 tackles (4 solo), 4.5 TFL, 2 sacks
Note: Whitson suffered a season-ending injury in the first half of the second game, but still leads the team in sacks and tackles for a loss. So, this is an honorary designation.
Special Teams MVP: Kyle Ferrie, K
Stats: 4-4 FG, 19-19 PAT
Note: Set a new program record for longest field goal with his 55-yard field goal against Southern Miss.
Unsung Hero: Canon Boone, C
Note: Boone has started every game at center, which is the only position on the offensive line Jeff Lebby didn't mention in discussing the rotation at other positions on Monday.
Position-by-Position Performance
Ratings Definitions:
Exceeds Expectations - Performance goes beyond performance expectations.
Meets Expectations - Performance usually meets performance expectations.
Needs Improvement - Performance often does not meet performance expectations.
Offense
QB: Meets Expectations
RB: Meets Expectations
WR: Exceeds Expectations
TE: Needs Improvement (Note: This is because of too many costly holding penalties called, including some that negated big plays or touchdowns.)
OL: Needs Improvement (Note: Very close to meeting expectations, but way too many penalties.)
Defense
DL: Exceeds Expectations
LB: Meets Expectations
CB: Exceeds Expectations
S: Meets Expectations
Special Teams
K: Meets Expectations (Note: Would’ve been exceeds if not for the kickoff out of bounds last week.)
P: Needs Improvement (Note: Why is there still a rotation?)
KR: Meets Expectations
PR: Meets Expectations
Outlook
The Bulldogs are 4-0 for the first time more than 10 years, which is great sign of improvement after a 2-10 season a year ago.
The win against Arizona State was great. It was cathartic for some and brought hope to others. There is the 17-3 blown lead that’s concerning, but overall this was a great moment for the Bulldogs.
Games against Southern Miss and Northern Illinois were a little too-close-for-comfort, but both games ended up in big wins. Alcorn State went like it was expected.
Mississippi State now enters SEC play needing just two wins to be bowl-eligible.
We’ll check back in four more games to see how the Bulldogs are progressing towards that goal.