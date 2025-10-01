Random midweek thoughts about Mississippi State football, MLB playoffs
How much of an impact will Kyle Field actually have on Mississippi State’s players?
The Bulldogs play in a stadium with 60,000 cowbells ringing, which is deafening. Texas A&M’s home field has a capacity larger than 100,000.
If Kyle Field is soldout, how much louder is 40,000 more people without cowbells compared to 60,000 with cowbells?
I guess the Bulldogs will find out Saturday night when the Aggies host Mississippi State.
That’s just one example of the randomness that passes through my mind. Here’s a few more for you on this Wednesday afternoon:
Random #1
The initial Student-Athlete Availability Report that will be released Wednesday night is hugely important for Mississippi State’s chances this weekend against Texas A&M.
Specifically, what’s the status for safety Issac Smith, wide receiver Brenen Thompson, and offensive lineman Albert Reese IV? And any others?
We’ve seen players like Jahron Manning and Brylan Lanier come out for a short time in the last two games.
My gut says we’ll see Smith, Thompson and Reese all listed as questionable, if only for the strategic advantage that ambiguity provides. But if any of them end up not being able to play Saturday, it’ll be a long day for the Bulldogs.
Just as a reminder, here are the possible statuses that can be applied to players:
- Out (i.e., will not play/0% chance to play);
- Doubtful (i.e., unlikely to play/25% chance to play);
- Questionable (i.e., uncertain to play/50% chance to play); or
- Probable (i.e., probable to play/75% chance to play).
Random #2
I think it’s a fairly good bet to make that Fluff Bothwell will eclipse 1,000 yards this season.
The sophomore transfer from South Alabama has 405 yards on 70 carries right now and broke the 100-yard mark in each of the last two games. He’s averaging 5.8 yards per carry and made his first start for the Bulldogs against Tennessee.
For all the issues Mississippi State’s offensive line has in pass blocking, it’s been good at opening running lanes.
And Bothwell’s running style (he’ll run you over before juking you) should play well in the SEC.
Mississippi State wants to run the ball to set up everything else in its playbook. Most defenses will look to not get beat deep for a long touchdown pass, allowing for more running opportunities.
Random #3
Defensive lineman Will Whitson, who suffered a season-ending injury in the second quarter against Arizona State, still leads Mississippi State in tackles for a loss (4.5) and tied for the lead in sacks (2).
DJ Reed also has two sacks to share the team lead and Zakari Tillman is second in TFLs with 2.5.
That’s 3.5 games played without Whitson and nobody’s beaten his totals?
Yes, it speaks to how good Whitson was going to be and there’s definitely “imagine what could’ve been” angle to his absence.
But the fact he’s still leading in two important defensive categories isn’t exactly a good thing.
Random #4
Watching the MLB Postseason games (for reference, the rookie making his debut in centerfield for Cleveland just dropped a fly ball as I’m writing this) just makes me want the college baseball season to go ahead and get started.
Speaking of the MLB playoffs…
Random #5
Nathaniel Lowe didn’t get a start in the Boston Red Sox’s 3-1 win in Game 1 of the AL Wild Card series against the New York Yankees. Lowe did get into the game in the later innings, but went 0-2 at the plate.
He’ll likely get more opportunities today and, possibly, tomorrow should the Yankees win Game 2.
As for the other Mississippi State alumnus in the postseason, there’s been no updates about Brandon Woodruff’s health status. He was placed on the 15-day injured list last week, but could return in time for the start of the NLDS.
Reports state that Brewers’ manager Pat Murphy was going to provide an update on Woodruff’s health by the end of Tuesday, but that didn’t happen.
Random #6
Here’s an extra-strength random thought: Who would be Mississippi State’s quarterback this season if Blake Shapen didn’t get hurt last season?
Would Michael Van Buren have stayed? What about Luke Kromenhoek? If Van Buren still leaves, would Kamario Taylor be starting?
Would there have been another transfer portal addition?
It doesn’t matter, but it’s a fun thought process.