Read and React: Mississippi State, Jeff Lebby Entering Week One With Key Absences
Jeffery Pittman, Kelly Akharaiyi and Corey Ellington are three prominent names missing from Mississippi State's week one depth chart.
Lebby announced in his press conference on Monday in his weekly press conference that Pittman is no longer with the team after contributing to the often times woeful rushing attack of last season's unit. In his stead, Keyvone Lee and Davon Booth are listed as co-starters in the backfield. Lebby declined to comment any further on Pittman's situation.
However, Lebby did comment on the absence of Akharaiyi from the week one lineup, saying that with the depth at the wide receiver position, he believes the offense will still be able to produce despite missing the same receiver that caught for over 1,000 yards last season at UTEP.
"I won't get too much into it, but Kelly is this guy who's had all of this production, he's played a lot of ball, he's played a lot of snaps, so we're concerned from that standpoint," said Lebby, "We've got some young guys in the room that I've talked about through fall camp that have got a chance to be really, really good players...so we've got pieces in that room to be able to go and play the way that we need to, and then hopefully we'll get Kelly back as soon as possible."
As far as concern from the fan base, minimal is more than likely the best approach at this point. This is still an SEC school prepping for a week one matchup against an FCS school that they should handle quickly. However, if these concerns drift into next week against Arizona State, fans will have a right for growing their concern about the Mississippi State offensive and defensive units each missing one of their biggest weapons.