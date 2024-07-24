Recapping Mississippi State's SEC Media Days, The Morning Bell: July 19, 2024
STARKVILLE – A pair of former Mississippi State defensive linemen were named to the NFL Top 100 players and it includes one Bulldog
Defensive linemen Montez Sweat and Jeffrey Simmons were included in the NFL Top 100 player rankings released Tuesday. Sweat, a defensive end for Chicago, was ranked No. 82 in his first appearance in the top 100 list. Tennessee defensive tackle Simmons fell 15 spots to No. 73.
Sweat won’t garner the largest spotlight for the Bears – that honor will go to No. 1 overall pick Caleb Williams – but NFL.com’s Adam Rank named Sweat as Chicago’s most important non-QB to watch this season. The former Bulldog had a career-high 57 tackles and 12.5 sacks in 2023. He also forced 72 QB pressures to earn his first Pro Bowl selection.
Defensive end is arguably the most important position after quarterback (with an acknowledgment to cornerbacks and offensive tackles) and Chicago has made moves in the offseason a team aiming for a playoff spot would make. If Sweat can repeat his 2023 season, or even improve on it, the Bears’ defense will be significantly improved.
Simmons fell from his No. 58 ranking in last year’s rankings after struggling with knee injuries last season. Still, though, the former Bulldog was force to be reckoned with. Simmons racked up 44 tackles, 11 QB hits, 10 tackles for a loss and 5.5 sacks in 12 games for the Titans.
No other MSU players have been announced as part of the latest NFL Top 100, but at least one quarterback should make an appearance on the list.
