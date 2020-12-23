Mississippi State football recruiting dates to watch

Here are the days you might want to circle on your calendar

Mississippi State football welcomed in 20 new signees only a week ago as the Bulldogs got most of their heavy lifting done for the Class of 2021. However there are still several spots remaining moving forward and over the next few days and weeks, things could become clearer as to who MSU might be counting on to fill those spots.

"Well we’re still recruiting some guys," State head coach Mike Leach said on the first day of the early signing period last week. "Also, some may be announced later too. We’re going to see what unfolds as the dust settles in January and obviously there’s the transfer portal as well."

So what dates should you be keeping an eye on? You might want to circle these days on your calendar:

December 24, 2020

Mississippi Gulf Coast Community College cornerback Jadarrius Perkins is set to give one school a Christmas Eve gift. Rated as one of the top junior college players in the state, Perkins has said he'll announce his college choice on Instagram Live, though he hasn't yet revealed what time. He's expected to choose one of Mississippi State, Oklahoma, Oregon or Missouri. Perkins told Cowbell Corner earlier this week that he has already made his pick and is ready to reveal it to everyone else.

"I’m excited to get all this weight off my shoulders and just stop thinking about it," Perkins said.

As a defensive back, Perkins would fill a tremendous need for the Bulldogs so his announcement is certainly one to monitor.

January 2, 2021

Fort Meade (Florida) High defensive lineman Deonte Anderson is set to announce his collegiate destination one day after the new year arrives. The 247Sports four-star prospect would be a huge pickup for Mississippi State on the defensive line if the Bulldogs can land him. He has numerous other offers, including South Carolina and Central Florida.

Anderson will announce his decision as part of the All-American Bowl festivities. The telecast of the event starts at 2 p.m. central that day and is set to be televised by NBC.

January 15, 2021

Nothing may happen on this day, but it bears noting anyway. This is the final day that midyear junior college transfers can sign in the early period. So players like Perkins are still able to sign with schools up through this day, whereas high school players haven't been able to sign since December 18. But high school and junior college players can begin signing again on...

February 3, 2021

And here is the traditional National Signing Day. It's what used to be the only National Signing Day before the early signing period was implemented in 2017.

And it's here where Mississippi State is likely to officially fill up most of the rest of its Class of 2021, though the Bulldogs could leave a spot or two or three open for guys to possibly come to MSU through the transfer portal.

So who could be signing with Mississippi State on this day? Well in recruiting, you never know. But just a few names to monitor between now and then are Louisville (Mississippi) High defensive lineman Ty Cooper, French Camp (Mississippi) Academy defensive back Calvin Johnson II and Bradford (Starke, Florida) High defensive back Dontae Balfour.

