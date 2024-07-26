Recruiting Rundown: Prospects are Back in Starkville
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State had a wild month of June in the recruiting department as they landed 17 commitments in the 2025 (14) and 2026 (3) classes. The Bulldogs are entering a new era for the program as former Oklahoma offensive coordinator Jeff Lebby is coming into his first season as a head coach.
The 40-year-old has approached recruiting similarly to previous coaches by landing alot of commitments in the summer months. However, the recruiting dead period began shortly after State hosted official visitors in late June, but now prospects can come back to Starkville unofficially.
Lebby hosted several players at his house for a cookout, so let us look at a few prospects who made it.
1. Tristen Keys
The first prospect of the day is a member of the 2026 class. Keys is a Hattiesburg, Miss. native and holds 17 offers, notably from Auburn, Florida State, LSU, and Miami.
The 6-2 175 pound wide receiver will be at Florida State this weekend, but State has a good shot of landing Keys due to a former Bulldog. Mississippi State wide receiver coach Chad Bumphis (2009-2012) has done an excellent job during his tenure in Starkville on the recruiting trail by signing three 4-star wideouts last season.
Keys is a consensus 4-star, and while the process is ongoing, the Bulldogs have done well recruiting the Pine Belt area and have arguably their best recruiter on the job.
2. Emanuel Tucker
Another Mississippi 2026 prospect was on campus this weekend. Tucker is a New Albany, Miss. native and holds seven offers, notably from Auburn, Florida State, Houston, and Tennessee.
The 6-7 285-pound offensive lineman has an explosive first step and is also a good defensive lineman. However, Tucker will likely be an offensive lineman on the next level due to his height, as he plays with better pad level on the offensive line as opposed to the defensive line, where he plays a bit too high.
The process is still early for Tucker, but he has the makings of an SEC prospect.
3. Charles Humphrey
Another 2026 prospect was in town this weekend, and he is from out of state. Humphrey is a product of Memphis, Tenn, and preps at Memphis Academy of Science and Engineering.
The 6-7 291-pound offensive lineman has no recruiting ranking, but the size is eye-popping. The rising junior already has an SEC body type and could continue to get taller.
Humphrey holds three offers: Oregon, Toledo, and Memphis.
4. Carde Smith
Finally, a highly coveted 2025 prospect was in Starkville this weekend. Smith originally committed to Auburn on April 10th before backing off his pledge on June 26th.
The 6-5 293-pound offensive lineman is from Mobile, Ala., and holds 23 offers, notably from USC, Miami, Tennessee, and Texas A&M. He plays with good pad level and is an excellent athlete when blocking in the second level.
Smith and Tyler Lockhart are both former Auburn commits, and the pair could easily be Bulldogs when signing day comes around.