Recruiting Rundown: Top Mississippi Prospects Converge at Mississippi State
STARKVILLE, Miss. — Mississippi State has picked up nine commits since last week and could land more. The Bulldogs hosted several official visitors last week but mainly focused on out-of-state prospects.
Mississippi State head coach Jeff Lebby has said that he will focus on recruiting the best players in Mississippi. This weekend, he could have several of the top players. Can MSU continue its recruiting momentum?
Kevin Oatis Jr.
4-star defensive lineman Kevin Oatis Jr. will be on campus this weekend. The Hattiesburg, Miss. native is a top priority for the MSU coaching staff, and he is a must-get after the Bulldogs failed to get some of the top defensive linemen in the Magnolia state last year.
State landed Terrance Hibbler but missed on several other top guys. The 6-2 285-pounder has an explosive first step and plays with good pad level.
Oatis visited Arkansas earlier this month and was set to visit USC last week but decided to cancel that visit. State will try to land Oatis this weekend, and if he makes the call, he will be the second 4-star defensive lineman in the 2025 class (Tyshun Willis.)
KaMario Taylor
Coaches will tell you the most essential part of building a recruiting class is getting a quarterback in the boat early. Last season, Lebby added Michael Van Buren late in the process, but he has his guy early this year.
Taylor committed to the Bulldogs under Zach Arnett and has never wavered. This is high praise for a prospect who has not played his senior season of high school football, but the 4-star from Macon, Miss., is arguably the most physically gifted quarterback State has had in a recruiting class.
He is listed at 6-4 205 pounds and recently showed off his skills at the prestigious Elite 11 quarterback camp. Taylor is a special player and could be a 5-star by signing day.
Either way, the Noxubee County product will likely be the highest-rated quarterback recruit in MSU history, and that is an excellent statement for Lebby in his first class.
Mario Nash Jr.
Another 4-star will be on campus this weekend, and it is at a position that Lebby heavily emphasizes. The De Kalb, Miss. native has been busy this month, making official visits to LSU and Ole Miss.
Nash is listed at 6-4 280 pounds, and he camped at MSU last year before he became so heavily recruited. He was impressive with his footwork and good strength despite this frame.
However, Nash seems to have put on more weight, which has paid off, as he now looks like an SEC offensive lineman. MSU will likely push for a commitment like most other in-state recruits, but Mississippi State offensive line coach Cody Kennedy has proven to be an excellent recruiter during his short time in Starkville.
State has arguably its best recruiter on one of their top prospects.
Tyler Lockhart
It was a bit of a surprise when Lockhart committed to Auburn on May 6th due to the strong relationships MSU had built at Winona High School. The Bulldogs even signed his older brother, TJ Lockhart, an offensive lineman, in their 2024 class.
However, it still was not enough to land the younger brother. Auburn head coach Hugh Freeze spent five seasons as the head coach at Ole Miss, and he understands the rich talent that comes out of the Magnolia State.
The recruitment for Lockhart is far from over, and MSU coaches will stay on the 6-3 200-pound linebackers all the way to signing day. He made 100 tackles, 28 tackles for loss, and 11 sacks last season.
This is a massive prospect for State, and flipping him from a fellow SEC school would be a loud statement.
Cortez Thomas
Like Lockhart, MSU has strong ties with Holmes County Central High School, where Thomas is from. However, the four-star cornerback has not committed elsewhere and will be on campus this weekend.
The Bulldogs have already added many defensive back prospects after picking up four commitments last weekend. However, all of them were from out of state.
The 6-0.5 180-pound cornerback could be the next and perhaps the last secondary commitment.