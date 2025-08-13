The Daily Bark: Predicting Mississippi State's 2025 quarterback depth chart
As we get closer and close to the start of the 2025 season, more and more predictions about Mississippi State will start to come out.
We’ll wait (as long as possible) to make game-by-game predictions, but with one scrimmage in the books, we can start to formulate an idea of who will be the Bulldogs’ starters against Southern Miss.
That‘s what today’s The Daily Bark episode kicks off and it starts with the easiest starting position to predict: quarterback.
Spoiler alert: Blake Shapen will be the Bulldogs’ starting quarterback against Southern Miss. The real intrigue is who will be the No. 2 quarterback against Southern Miss.
That’s what I discuss in today’s video. You’ll have to watch the video to find out what I think, but feel free to use this as sort of a reader’s companion with the video.
Mississippi State has four quarterbacks on its starting roster: Shapen, Luke Kromenhoek, Kamario Taylor and Parker Puckett. Here’s a quick summary of each quarterback:
Blake Shapen
Graduate, 6-foot-1, 210-lbs; Evangel Christian Academy (Shreveport, La.), Baylor
Shapen’s history has been well documented. But, in summary, he led Baylor to a Big 12 Championship in 2021, threw for nearly 3,000 yards and 31 touchdowns the next two seasons before transferring to Mississippi State. In 2024, Shapen threw for 974 yards and eight touchdowns before suffering a season-ending injury against Florida. He earned a medical hardship waiver to return in 2025.
Luke Kromenhoek
Sophomore, 6-foot-4, 220-lbs; Benedictine Military School (Savannah, Ga.), Florida State
Kromenhoek (pronounced Chrome-N-HAWK) was the No. 3-rated quarterback in the 2024 recruiting class and signed with Florida State. The Seminoles ended up being one of the few teams to have a worse 2024 season than Mississippi State. But he did play in six games and made two starts. Kromenhoek ended the season with 502 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions.
Kamario Taylor
Freshman, 6-foot-4, 230-lbs; Noxubee County High School (Macon, Miss.)
Taylor is already drawing comparisons to Cam Newton and at least one teammate thinks he’ll win a Heisman Trophy at some point. He’s the highest-rated quarterback to sign with Mississippi State out of high school, was a top 10-rated quarterback by the major recruiting services, attended the 2023 Manning Passing Academy, was Clarion-Ledger Dandy Dozen and bunch of other impressive stuff. He picked the Bulldogs over Georgia, Texas A&M, Missouri and others. At Noxubee County High School, he guided his team to three-straight state championships and a runner-up finish in 2024.
Parker Puckett
Freshman, 6-foot-0, 180-lbs; Jackson Prep (Flowood, Miss.)
Puckett arrives in Starkville after playing 35 games in four seasons for Jackson Prep and was apart of the school’s 2022 state championship team. He ended his high school career with 4,822 yards and 46 touchdowns, along with 1,130 rushing yards and 25 touchdowns.