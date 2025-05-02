Scouting report: What McWhorter brings to Bulldogs 2026 Class
STARKVILLE, Miss. -- Mississippi State continued its recent stretch of recruiting victories with the commitment of 2026 quarterback Brodie McWhorter Thursday afternoon.
The 6-foot-2, 205 pounds passer has shown the desired skillset for quarterbacks who have excelled in Bulldogs' coach Jeff Lebby's offensive system. McWhorter has the ability to make accurate throws and operate efficiently in a high-tempo offense with different arm angles and plays with confidence.
The Bulldogs' emphasize a vertical passing attack predicated off reads in the RPO game along with quick decision-making. Just outside of 4-star range at 247sports
, McWhorter is the No. 498 overall prospect nationally, No. 27 among quarterbacks and No. 57 ranked player in the state of Georgia.
Before his commitment to Mississippi State, McWhorter picked up 30 scholarship offers including Indiana, Colorado, Georgia, Ohio State, Arkansas, Auburn, Florida State, Louisville, North Carolina, Oregon and many more.
He was committed to West Virginia before the program decided to move on from Neal Brown, hiring former coach Rich Rodriguez back after he left following the 2007 season to go to Michigan.
His pledge brings Mississippi State's recruiting class to No. 3 in the SEC, No. 27 overall nationally.
Known for his mentorship of quarterbacks, Lebby has developed a growing list throughout his career at the college level. One of his former proteges in UCF, Oklahoma and Oregon's Dillon Gabriel was drafted last weekend in the third round by the Cleveland Browns after posting 18,722 yards, 155 touchdowns and just 32 interceptions during his college career.
McWhorter doesn't posses actual top end speed to elude defenses but does carry enough with his first couple of strides to create separation from defenders to get a pass off. He can be very accurate on the run while also keeping his head up downfield to find open receivers, not giving reason to throw a play dead.
Throughout several pieces of film, McWhorter's only notable concern moving to the college level is his tendency to squeeze throws into tight spaces without turning the ball over. Defenses, especially in the SEC, are superior in talent, speed and IQ to be able to force costly mistakes.
Even though his junior season was cut short due to an injury, McWhorter was still able to put of respectable numbers in a six win campaign at Cass High School in Cartersville, Georgia. He completed 74% of his passes, picking up 1,184 yards and 14 total touchdowns.
One major area of improvement from his sophomore to junior year was trust in his craft on timing routes instead of relying solely on deep pass opportunities. McWhorter's ability to read and react will pay off if he has any plans of competing for early playing time as a freshman.
