List of outgoing Bulldogs continues to grow

As is the case this time of year on the college football calendar, it's another day and another name is added to the list of outgoing Bulldogs.

247Sports' Steve Robertson is reporting that 2025 signee safety Lo'Kavion Jackson "is expected to enter the NCAA transfer portal" when it opens on January 2.

Jackson signed with Mississippi State last year after late flip attempts by Florida State and Louisville. He didn't appear in any games this season with the Bulldogs, recording no stats. Robertson also reports that Jackson did not finish the season with Mississippi State, returning to his home state of Florida before the season ended.

Jackson is the 17th Mississippi State player to either have announced their intention to enter the transfer portal or have been reported to have those plans.

For the most part, none of the outgoing Bulldogs are big losses for the program.

One potential player that could've entered the portal, running back Fluff Bothwell, has already declared his intentions to remain with Mississippi State. That's a big deal considering the rushing attack him and quarterback Kamario Taylor could have.

The biggest losses, so far, are Stonka Burnside and Tony Mitchell.

Mitchell was a contributor on defense, recording 25 total tackles and four tackles for a loss. Burnside didn't see much playing time, but has a unique skillset that could allow him to play on offense and defense.

While Burnside and Mitchell plan to enter the transfer portal, those plans could change if Mississippi State is persuasive enough. However, there are still some names we're waiting to hear about their future (like cornerback Kelley Jones).

It's also a good bet we'll see more players announce their intentions to enter the transfer portal in the coming weeks.

"We've already had a bunch of conversations with guys as guys have decided to move on which is the right thing and I think it gives us some clarity on what we're going to do from a portal standpoint when that hits January 2nd," Lebby said last week.

Mississippi State Transfer Portal

Outgoing

WR Jordan Mosley

S Stonka Burnside

WR Cam Thompson

WR Anson Lewis

DL Terrance Hibbler

OL Jaekwon Bouldin

WR Jaron Glover

DL Corey Clark

OL Alex Lopez

K Marlon Hauck

OL Brennan Smith

S Tony Mitchell

WR Markus Allen

DE Joseph Head

LB Fatt Forrest

TE Max Reese

OL Jimothy Lewis Jr.

WR Ferzell Shepard

S Lo'Kavion Jackson

