SEC Announces 2026 Media Days Schedule, Headed to Tampa for First Time

The SEC dropped its appearance schedule for this year’s SEC Football Kickoff Media Days on Wednesday, which is always the first reminder that the next football season is closer than it looks.

July still feels like the middle of summer, but once Media Days shows up on the calendar, the countdown to fall gets a lot more real.

This year’s event runs July 20‑23 and will take place in Tampa, marking the first time the league has brought Media Days to the city. Tampa becomes just the fourth location outside Alabama to host the event, joining Atlanta, Nashville and Dallas.

It’s another sign of how the SEC continues to stretch its footprint and turn Media Days into a traveling showcase.

As usual, the week will bring together every SEC head coach, a handful of players from each program, and media from across the country. It’s the league’s unofficial kickoff to the season. Four days of interviews, storylines, and the annual reminder that whatever happened last fall is officially in the rearview.

A more detailed schedule, including TV windows, daily rotations and the full list of attending players, will come later. For now, the league has simply locked in the order and the dates. SEC Network will once again carry the event wall‑to‑wall.

And while July still feels a long way off, this is how the ramp‑up always starts.

One schedule release turns into another. Spring ball wraps. Summer workouts begin. Then suddenly Media Days arrives, and the season that felt months away is right around the corner.

The 2026 season isn’t here yet, but announcements like this are the first hint that it’s coming fast.

Monday, July 20 Kentucky – Will Stein

Missouri – Eliah Drinkwitz

Oklahoma - Brent Venables

Tennessee – Josh Heupel

Tuesday, July 21 Auburn – Alex Golesh

Georgia – Kirby Smart

South Carolina – Shane Beamer

Vanderbilt – Clark Lea

Wednesday, July 22 Alabama – Kalen DeBoe

Florida – Jon Sumrall

Ole Miss – Pete Golding

Texas A&M – Mike Elko