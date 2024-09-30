SEC-Big Ten Scheduling Partnership: What It Means for Mississippi State Football

In 54 snaps played Saturday, Mississippi State LB @Stoneblanton7 totaled a game-high 9 tackles.



He also logged 1 TFL, 1/2 sack, 1 FF and 3 QB pressures.



Blanton has the second-most tackles in the SEC this season (42), behind teammate @isaacdsmith (51). pic.twitter.com/t5L4jBnJVy