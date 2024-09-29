Cowbell Corner

Mississippi State Football Exceeds Expectations In Loss: What Went Wrong?

Bulldogs nearly pulled off a shocking upset against No. 1 Texas, but defensive breakdowns and pass protection issues led to a 35-13 loss.

Taylor Hodges

Texas Longhorns linebacker Barryn Sorrell (88) and fellow defenders react to a play as the Texas Longhorns take on Mississippi State at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024.
Texas Longhorns linebacker Barryn Sorrell (88) and fellow defenders react to a play as the Texas Longhorns take on Mississippi State at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024. / Mikala Compton/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
AUSTIN, Texas – Mississippi State football exceeded the expectations from outside the program against No. 1 Texas on Saturday.

The Bulldogs were 35-point underdogs against the No. 1 team in the nation, starting a true freshman at quarterback (while the opposing quarterback had Manning on the back his jersey) and had just lost to a MAC school by several touchdowns two weeks ago.

Simply put, Mississippi State had no business being competitive against No. 1 Texas, but it was. So, to answer “what went wrong” feels somewhat unnecessary because there’s a lot to for fans in maroon and white to like.

With that being said, here are some of the things that went wrong for Mississippi State in Austin.

Mississippi State Offense

What went wrong?

Pass protection. Mississippi State allowed its true freshman at quarterback to be sacked six times in his first-ever start at the collegiate level. That’s not a recipe for success, but that kind of experience isn’t the end of the world for Mississippi State. In fact, this is one of the easier problems to fix with practice and the transfer portal.

Mississippi State Defense

What went wrong?

Pass defense. Bulldogs’ coach Jeff Lebby won’t use this as an excuse, but I’ll say it at least. The injuries Mississippi State has suffered in its secondary have been a major reason for its struggles stopping opposing teams. The Bulldogs had four its top eight defensive backs out for Saturday’s game, including safety Issac Smith who was third in the nation in tackles. The secondary gave up a few big passing plays to Arch Manning, including one at the end of the first half to put Texas up 14-6.

Mississippi State Special Teams

What went wrong?

Nothing. But also, nothing crazy good happened either. Kyle Ferrie made his field goals and PATs, Nick Barr-Mira averaged 58 yards per punt and there weren’t any opportunities for kick or punt returns. If you want to nitpick, Barr-Mira had a punt go off the side of his foot, but even that punt had a lucky bounce that pushed Texas further back into its own territory.

Taylor Hodges
