Texas Avoids Upset to Mississippi State: What Went Right For Bulldogs?

Mississippi State’s defense and rushing game stepped up against Texas, but the Bulldogs couldn’t avoid a 35-13 loss.

Taylor Hodges

Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Davon Booth (21) takes a handoff from quarterback Michael Van Buren Jr. (0) in the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium.
Mississippi State Bulldogs running back Davon Booth (21) takes a handoff from quarterback Michael Van Buren Jr. (0) in the first half against the Texas Longhorns at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. / Daniel Dunn-Imagn Images
AUSTIN, Texas – Mississippi State football wasn’t expected to do many things right in welcoming Texas to the SEC, but Saturday had plenty of surprises.

For starters, everyone in burnt orange had to be shocked to see the Longhorns leading by just eight points at halftime and its offense twice fumbling the ball away. And with Texas fumbling again on its first play of the second half, those concerns only rose higher.

However, the Longhorns eventually pulled away to win 35-13. Still, though, there are plenty of things that went right for Mississippi State. Here are some those things:

Mississippi State Offense

What went right?

Running the ball (with honorable mentions to Michael Van Buren that I’ll cover in a future story). Mississippi State’s offense started off against Texas with the 97th-ranked rushing offense in FBS (133.3 yards per game). Texas had the No. 26 rushing defense with just 95.8 yards allowed per game. So, for the Bulldogs to gain the most rushing yards against the Longhorns this season is a notable accomplishment.

Mississippi State Defense

What went right?

Takeaways. Prior to Saturay’s game in Austin, the Bulldogs’ defense had forced just one turnover in four games and that was an interception (returned for a touchdown) against Eastern Kentucky. Mississippi State’s defense showed a lot of improvement from its last three games and the two forced fumbles were a big reason the Bulldogs were able to keep the score close.

Mississippi State Special Teams

What went right?

Field goals. Kyle Ferrie was 2-for-2 in his field goal attempts (45- and 32-yards) and scored the only points in the first half for Mississippi State. He’s now 4-for-5 on field goals this season.

