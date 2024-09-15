Sep 14, 2024; Austin, Texas, USA; Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian looks on during the second half against the Texas-San Antonio Roadrunners at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Scott Wachter-Imagn Images / Scott Wachter-Imagn Images
Week 3 of college football is now in the books, and there was a lot of movement on the power rankings.
There were several eye-opening games: Mississippi State getting blown out by Toledo, LSU making a remarkable comeback against South Carolina, and Georgia barely escaped against Kentucky
Several teams had tune-up games ahead of conference play, and they all took care of business. Ole Miss dominated over Wake Forest, and Texas A&M had a nice win over Florida.
SEC Football Power Rankings
16 Mississippi State (1-2)
Sep 14, 2024; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs head coach Jeff Lebby walks onto the field during a time out during the second quarter of the game against the Toledo Rockets at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-Imagn Images / Matt Bush-Imagn Images
15 Florida (1-2)
Sep 14, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Florida Gators head coach Billy Napier looks on against the Texas A&M Aggies during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
14 Vanderbilt (2-1)
Sep 7, 2024; Nashville, Tennessee, USA; Vanderbilt Commodores head coach Clark Lea stands and sing the alma mater with his team against the Alcorn State Braves during the second half at FirstBank Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Steve Roberts-Imagn Images / Steve Roberts-Imagn Images
13 Arkansas (2-1)
Sep 14, 2024; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Arkansas Razorbacks head coach Sam Pittman during the second quarter against the UAB Blazers at Donald W. Reynolds Razorback Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images / Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images
12 Kentucky (1-2)
Sep 14, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Kentucky Wildcats head coach Mark Stoops looks on during the first quarter against the Georgia Bulldogs at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Carter Skaggs-Imagn Images / Carter Skaggs-Imagn Images
11 Auburn (2-1)
Sep 14, 2024; Auburn, Alabama, USA; Auburn Tigers head coach Hugh Freeze watches a replay on the video board during the second quarter against the New Mexico Lobos at Jordan-Hare Stadium. Mandatory Credit: John Reed-Imagn Images / John Reed-Imagn Images
10 Texas A&M (2-1)
Sep 14, 2024; Gainesville, Florida, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko walks the sideline against the Florida Gators during the first half at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images / Matt Pendleton-Imagn Images
9 Oklahoma (3-0)
Oklahoma coach Brent Venables greets payers after a touchdown during a college football game between the University of Oklahoma Sooners (OU) and the Tulane Green Wave at Gaylord Family - Oklahoma Memorial Stadium in Norman, Okla., Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. / BRYAN TERRY/THE OKLAHOMAN / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
8 South Carolina (2-1)
South Carolina Head Coach Shane Beamer talks with media after the game at Williams -Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. Saturday, September 14, 2024. LSU won 36-33. / Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
7 LSU (2-1)
Louisiana State University Head Coach Brian Kelly calls a timeout playing South Carolina during the fourth quarter at Williams-Brice Stadium in Columbia, S.C. Saturday, September 14, 2024. / Ken Ruinard / staff / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
6 Missouri (3-0)
Sep 14, 2024; Columbia, Missouri, USA; Missouri Tigers head coach Eli Drinkwitz reacts to a call against the Boston College Eagles during the second half at Faurot Field at Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Denny Medley-Imagn Images / Denny Medley-Imagn Images
5 Alabama (3-0)
Sep 14, 2024; Madison, Wisconsin, USA; Alabama Crimson Tide head coach Kalen DeBoer looks on during the third quarter against the Wisconsin Badgers at Camp Randall Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images / Jeff Hanisch-Imagn Images
4 Tennessee (3-0)
Sep 14, 2024; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers head coach Josh Heupel prior to the game against the Kent State Golden Flashes at Neyland Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images / Randy Sartin-Imagn Images
3 Ole Miss (3-0)
Sep 14, 2024; Winston-Salem, North Carolina, USA; Mississippi Rebels head coach Lane Kiffin during the first half against the Wake Forest Demon Deacons at Allegacy Federal Credit Union Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images / Jim Dedmon-Imagn Images
2 Georgia (3-0)
Sep 14, 2024; Lexington, Kentucky, USA; Georgia Bulldogs head coach Kirby Smart walks down the sideline during the first quarter against the Kentucky Wildcats at Kroger Field. Mandatory Credit: Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images / Tanner Pearson-Imagn Images
1 Texas (3-0)
Texas Longhorns head coach Steve Sarkisian the field ahead of the game against UTSA at Darrell K Royal-Texas Memorial Stadium in Austin Saturday, Sept. 14, 2024. / Aaron E. Martinez/American-Statesman / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images
Jacob Bain first joined Cowbell Corner as an intern, and was promoted to lead day-to-day coverage in Starkville of Mississippi State sports in 2023. His primary beats include football, baseball and basketball. He's originally from Fulton, Miss.