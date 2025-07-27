Former Bulldog WR signs with Buffalo Bills
Former Mississippi State wide receiver Kelly Akharaiyi is joining the Buffalo Bills as NFL training camps are underway.
The Bills signed Akharaiyi over the weekend after David White was placed on the reserved/retired list. White had just recently joined the Bills. He was an undrafted free agent in 2024 that signed with the Jacksonville Jaguars, but he tore an ACL during Organized Team Activities in the spring and never played for the Jaguars.
Akharaiyi originally signed with the Bills after the NFL Draft, but was waived a day before training camp was to begin and White was signed. However, on Friday, White was excused from the team’s practice and later placed on the reserved/retired list. On Saturday, Akharaiyi was back on the Bills’ 90-man roster.
Akharaiyi played just one season at Mississippi State, playing in 11 games and recording 25 catches for 391 yards and two touchdowns. Prior to coming to Starkville, Akharaiyi caught 69 passes for 1,308 yards and eight touchdowns in two seasons with UTEP.
Former Bulldogs in the NFL
Kelly Akharaiyi, Buffalo Bills
Denico Autry, Houston Texans
Marcus Banks, Tampa Bay Buccaneers
Logan Cooke, Jacksonville Jaguars
Charles Cross, Seattle Seahawks
Jaden Crumedy, Carolina Panthers
Martin Emerson, Cleveland Browns
Emmanuel Forbes, Los Angeles Rams
Willie Gay Jr., New Orleans Saints
JT Gray, New Orleans Saints
Lideatrick Griffin, Green Bay Packers
Elgton Jenkins, Green Bay Packers
Chris Jones, Kansas City Chiefs
Tyre Phillips, New York Giants
Makai Polk, Atlanta Falcons
Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys
Decamerion Richardson, Las Vegas Raiders
Jeffery Simmons, Tennessee Titans
Darius Slay, Philadelphia Eagles
Preston Smith, Free Agent
Montez Sweat, Chicago Bears
Nathaniel Watson, Cleveland Browns
Tyrus Wheat, Dallas Cowboys
Cameron Young, Seattle Seahawks