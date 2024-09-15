Mississippi State Falls to Toledo: What Went Right For the Bulldogs?
STARKVILLE, Miss. – Whenever a home team loses 41-17 and the stands are nearly empty before the clock struck zero, there’s usually not a lot of good that can be said.
But there’s always some. Even for Mississippi State in a shocking loss to MAC-school Toledo there are some things that went right. Or can at least be seen in a positive light.
One thing coach Jeff Lebby pointed to in his post-game press conference was his team still playing hard late in the fourth quarter with the game already decided.
“Without a doubt the biggest positive is our guys continued to fight,” Lebby said.
Here are some more things that went right for Mississippi State on Saturday night:
Mississippi State’s Offense
What went right?
Kevin Coleman Jr. The transfer receiver from Louisville didn’t have any of the highlight, electrifying plays like he’s had in the first two games, but he led the Bulldogs with seven catches for 77 yards and one touchdown that came on a fourth-and-goal pass from Blake Shapen midway through the fourth quarter. His longest catch of the night was a 30-yard reception on Mississippi State’s final drive of the first half.
Mississippi State’s Defense
What went right?
Nothing. Look, I tried to find something. Then I found this fun statistic: Toledo’s offense gained more yards than Arizona State’s. Toledo had 454. Arizona State had 415. Toledo averaged 6.2 yards per play. Arizona State averaged 5.4. Toledo’s Tucker Gleason had just five incompletions (23-28). Arizona State’s Sam Leavitt had 10. The Bulldogs didn’t record any sacks or interceptions. They did force a fumble as Toledo was about to score another touchdown. So, there, found something positive for the defense.
Mississippi State’s Special Teams
What went right?
No missed PATs or field goals. For the first time this season, Kyle Ferrie made all of his kicks including a 23-yard field goal that was Mississippi State’s only first half points.
