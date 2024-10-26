Cowbell Corner

Mississippi State’s Rising Star: Newcomer Joins Ranks of SEC’s Top Receivers

Kevin Coleman Jr. has emerged as a cornerstone of the Bulldog offense in his first year with the school.

Oct 12, 2024; Athens, Georgia, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Kevin Coleman Jr. (3) runs after a catch against the Georgia Bulldogs in the third quarter at Sanford Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brett Davis-Imagn Images
In the long line of playmaking receivers from Mississippi State, Kevin Coleman Jr. has shown through seven games that he's got next.

The well-traveled St. Louis native, who played one season at Jackson State and Louisville, has found a home in Starkville with head coach Jeff Lebby.

Despite needing to develop chemistry with freshman Michael Van Buren Jr. after starter Blake Shapen was lost to injury, Coleman has been a steady producer all year.

Coleman has not caught fewer than five passes in a game, and only Florida in Week 4 held him below 75 receiving yards. Plus, he's been one of the top receivers in the SEC and a strong candidate to be named all-conference in early December.

Coleman's game is predicated on speed, shiftiness, and explosiveness, especially after the catch. And when he gets into space, he's an electrifying playmaker.

Lebby has always had prolific receivers in his offense, and that was a big reason Coleman elected to become a Bulldog in the offseason. Now, fingers are crossed that No. 3 will remain at MSU in 2025 rather than head to the NFL.

Coleman as the go-to guy in Year 2 with Lebby at the helm would be a shot in the arm for the offense and the entire program.

On Saturday, Coleman and the Bulldogs host Arkansas, the SEC's 12th-ranked pass defense.

