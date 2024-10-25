SEC Football Week 9: Mississippi State's Isaac Smith Leads Key Players to Watch
Arkansas is hardly a pushover, but a visit from the Razorbacks gives Mississippi State its best chance in weeks to snap its losing streak.
But for the Bulldogs to win their first SEC game under Jeff Lebby, they'll have to slow down the Arkansas running game, the catalyst for Bobby Petrino's attack.
The Hogs rank 13th nationally in rushing touchdowns, and as RB Ja'Quinden Jackson and QB Taylen Green go, so goes the offense as a whole.
This is the type of opponent that's tailor-made for the skill set of sophomore S Isaac Smith.
Smith plays downhill from STAR, a hybrid of a safety and a linebacker. This week, the Bulldogs' leading tackler will be more linebacker than safety in an attempt to force Green into obvious passing situations.
Green has thrown as many picks as touchdowns this season, and he's 81st in FBS passing efficiency.
Smith is one of the key SEC players to watch in Week 9. Here are five others:
Oklahoma QB Jackson Arnold
Yeesh, talk about a tough spot to return to the lineup. Arnold is getting the ball again from Brent Venables. But his offensive coordinator was just fired, his receiving corps is thin, and this week's opponent, Ole Miss, is rested and allowing just 10.6 points per game.
Alabama LB Deontae Lawson
If there was ever a week for the Bama D to step up and make a statement, this would be it. The Tide has to get off the mat after falling to Tennessee, and Mizzou comes to town banged up in the backfield. Lawson is the kind of leader who can spark a much-needed turnaround on Saturday.
LSU QB Garrett Nussmeier
Nussmeier is having a breakout season as the heir to Jayden Daniels. He'll face his biggest test Saturday night at Kyle Field versus a very good Texas A&M defense. Nussmeier, who's been shaky at times in recent weeks, needs to get the ball in the hands of his best weapons, receivers Kyren Lacy and Aaron Anderson.
Texas A&M DE Nic Scourton
The LSU O-line vs. the Texas A&M D-line. It's the most anticipated game-within-the-game of Week 9. The Will Campbell-led Tiger line is elite, allowing just two sacks in seven games. And that makes this weekend's matchup at Kyle Field all the more important for Scourton, who can rocket up NFL Draft boards with a big game.
Vanderbilt QB Diego Pavia
The world is watching, Diego. What have you got for an encore? Pavia has already led Vandy to a stunning upset of then-No. 1 Alabama and a spot in the Top 25. Now, Texas is coming to Nashville, fresh off a whooping at the hands of Georgia. If Pavia can engineer another shocker, he'll be the new Heisman favorite by Sunday morning.
