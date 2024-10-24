SEC Football Week 9 Storylines: Mississippi State Poised For Breakthrough
After earning moral victories in closer-than-expected successive losses to Texas, Georgia, and Texas A&M, Mississippi State has its best chance in over a month to break through with an actual W.
MSU was at least a three-touchdown underdog to the Longhorns, Dawgs, and Aggies. This week against visiting Arkansas? Less than a touchdown dog.
In other words, this is a much more competitive fight for Jeff Lebby and the fellas. So, all of the gains that have been made and confidence that's been built has a good chance to be parlayed into a victory.
Mississippi State is a live dog with the Razorbacks in town. Here are five other SEC storylines to watch in Week 9.
5. Battle For the Basement
Two of the SEC's most disappointing teams, Auburn and Kentucky, lock horns in Lexington looking to get back in the win column.
Hugh Freeze and Mark Stoops are enduring unusually difficult seasons, going 1-8 combined in league play. Both have been close in a bunch of games, and a win here could shift their fortunes for November.
4. Oklahoma Eyes Double-Digits
The Sooners have been held under 10 points in back-to-back weeks, marking the end of Seth Littrell's tenure as OC.
Not only has the staff been reshuffled but Jackson Arnold is also getting another crack at the starting QB job. The beleaguered unit must face rested Ole Miss, which allows 10.6 points per game.
3. Vandy Gets Another Crack at Immortality
The Commodores shocked the nation by beating No. 1 Alabama in Nashville on Oct. 5. The Dores get another spotlight opportunity Saturday afternoon with No. 5 Texas visiting.
QB Diego Pavia will not flinch at this challenge, and the Horns don't appear quite as invincible after falling hard to Georgia in Week 8.
2. Playoff Eliminator in Tuscaloosa
Alabama has two losses before Halloween for the first time since Nick Saban's early days. Mizzou has not played nearly as well as its 6-1 record, needing to survive close calls with BC, Vandy, and Auburn... all at home.
The loser Saturday afternoon at Bryant-Denny Stadium is likely out of the playoff chase with a month left in the regular season.
1. Winning Streaks on the Line in College Station
LSU and Texas A&M lost their openers to USC and Notre Dame, respectively. Neither team has fallen since, manufacturing season-defining six-game winning streaks.
These two are pretty evenly matched, though it's worth noting the home team has won seven straight and LSU is 8-0 when both are ranked. NFL scouts will be locked into the matchup between the Tiger O-line and the Aggie D-line.
Arkansas at Mississippi State Student-Athlete Availability Report
Week 8 SEC Football Coach Rankings: Where's Mississippi State's Jeff Lebby?