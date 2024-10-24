Cowbell Corner

SEC Football Week 9 Storylines: Mississippi State Poised For Breakthrough

After playing nationally ranked teams in three straight weeks, the Bulldogs have their best chance in a month to snap their losing streak.

Rich Cirminiello

Oct 19, 2024; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Mario Craver (7) runs the ball against the Texas A&M Aggies before suffering an apparent injury on the play during the third quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field. Mandatory Credit: Matt Bush-Imagn Images
Oct 19, 2024; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs wide receiver Mario Craver (7) runs the ball against the Texas A&M Aggies before suffering an apparent injury on the play during the third quarter at Davis Wade Stadium at Scott Field.
After earning moral victories in closer-than-expected successive losses to Texas, Georgia, and Texas A&M, Mississippi State has its best chance in over a month to break through with an actual W.

MSU was at least a three-touchdown underdog to the Longhorns, Dawgs, and Aggies. This week against visiting Arkansas? Less than a touchdown dog.

In other words, this is a much more competitive fight for Jeff Lebby and the fellas. So, all of the gains that have been made and confidence that's been built has a good chance to be parlayed into a victory.

Mississippi State is a live dog with the Razorbacks in town. Here are five other SEC storylines to watch in Week 9.

5. Battle For the Basement

Two of the SEC's most disappointing teams, Auburn and Kentucky, lock horns in Lexington looking to get back in the win column.

Hugh Freeze and Mark Stoops are enduring unusually difficult seasons, going 1-8 combined in league play. Both have been close in a bunch of games, and a win here could shift their fortunes for November.

4. Oklahoma Eyes Double-Digits

The Sooners have been held under 10 points in back-to-back weeks, marking the end of Seth Littrell's tenure as OC.

Not only has the staff been reshuffled but Jackson Arnold is also getting another crack at the starting QB job. The beleaguered unit must face rested Ole Miss, which allows 10.6 points per game.

3. Vandy Gets Another Crack at Immortality

The Commodores shocked the nation by beating No. 1 Alabama in Nashville on Oct. 5. The Dores get another spotlight opportunity Saturday afternoon with No. 5 Texas visiting.

QB Diego Pavia will not flinch at this challenge, and the Horns don't appear quite as invincible after falling hard to Georgia in Week 8.

2. Playoff Eliminator in Tuscaloosa

Alabama has two losses before Halloween for the first time since Nick Saban's early days. Mizzou has not played nearly as well as its 6-1 record, needing to survive close calls with BC, Vandy, and Auburn... all at home.

The loser Saturday afternoon at Bryant-Denny Stadium is likely out of the playoff chase with a month left in the regular season.

1. Winning Streaks on the Line in College Station

LSU and Texas A&M lost their openers to USC and Notre Dame, respectively. Neither team has fallen since, manufacturing season-defining six-game winning streaks.

These two are pretty evenly matched, though it's worth noting the home team has won seven straight and LSU is 8-0 when both are ranked. NFL scouts will be locked into the matchup between the Tiger O-line and the Aggie D-line.

Published
Rich Cirminiello
RICH CIRMINIELLO

